Katy ISD Hosts Transportation Job Fair on May 18  

KATY, TX [May 8, 2024] – Mark your calendar for the Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) Transportation Job Fair on Saturday, May 18! The district is actively seeking qualified candidates for bus driver and bus attendant positions.

We are excited to welcome prospective candidates who are eager to contribute to the continued success of Katy ISD. The positions available are essential to the day-to-day operations that make Katy ISD the #1 school district in the Greater Houston Area and one of the top employers in the state of Texas.

“We are seeking skilled individuals to serve as the welcoming face for our students as bus drivers and attendants, recognizing the pivotal role they play in ensuring safe journeys to school,” said Paul Landis, Executive Director of Transportation. “Join us in upholding Katy ISD’s legacy, where your dedication not only transports students but also shapes their educational experience from the very first moment they step on board,” he added.

The benefits of joining the Katy ISD team include competitive salaries, health insurance options and flexible hours.

Prospective candidates can visit the Katy ISD website and submit their application prior to attending the job fair.