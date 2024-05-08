Greetings,

May is National Beef Month and we want to celebrate! Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of Fort Bend County is thrilled to announce a collaborative effort between Livestock Coordinator, Kally Felcman, and County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health, Nisa Khan. Together, they’re hosting an engaging workshop to delve into the art of smoking brisket, its nutritional benefits, and understanding how the cattle industry contributes to our society.

On Saturday, May 18th, at 10 am the “Smoking Savvy” workshop is open to all who register in advance: https://fortbend.agrilife.org/fch/healthly-eating/smokin-savvy/

But hurry…space is limited! Participants will discover the secrets of beef brisket and its nutritional value in a relaxed and informative setting. Lots of healthy protein samples will be offered. We look forward to hosting you as we appreciate beef’s rich legacy and its promising future.

For more information or questions on registering, contact Victoria Zwahr, Family and Community Health Coordinator at 281-342-3034 or drop by the Extension office at 1402 Band Road, Suite 100, Rosenberg, Texas.

Also, please feel free to share the workshop information.