LIBRARIES TO CLOSE FOR STAFF DEVELOPMENT DAY

All branches of Fort Bend County Libraries — which includes the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, the Fulshear Branch Library, and the Mission Bend Branch Library — will be closed on Friday, May 17, for Staff Development Day. Regular library hours will resume on Saturday, May 18.

The online library is always open at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us for searching the catalog, renewing books or placing holds, streaming movies, downloading e-books or music, or using the research databases.

For information, contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.