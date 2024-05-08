LIBRARIES’ SUMMER READING CHALLENGE– FOR KIDS, TEENS, & ADULTS — STARTS MAY 27

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) presents special reading challenges during the summer to encourage reading among children from birth and up, as well as teens and adults. “Adventure Begins @ Your Library” is the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, which takes place at all FBCL locations.

Online registration for the 2024 Summer Reading Challenge begins on Monday, May 27, and continues through August 31. Library activities for children begin during the week of June 3, and continue through July 27. Activities for high school students also begin the week of June 3, and continue through August 24.

Younger children will enjoy the “Summer Reading Challenge for Children,” while students in grades 6-8 can participate in activities for older kids in the “Middle School Summer Challenge.” Teens in high school can participate with adults in the “YA/Adult Summer Reading Challenge” to win prizes.

There is no charge to join the Summer Reading Challenge, and it is open to everyone, regardless of the county of residence. Participants may register at any Fort Bend County library, or they may register online by going to the FBCL website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) and clicking on the “SRC Sign-Up” image, which will become available on May 27. When the online registration form has been completed, readers will then have their own online page on which to record their books and reading time.

Participants may also register and log books/reading time by downloading the free Beanstack Tracker app to their mobile device from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Fort Bend County Libraries and the Summer Reading Challenge will appear as options when the program starts on May 27.

Reading rewards can be redeemed beginning Monday, June 3. The last day to pick up awards is August 31. Prizes may be collected from any FBCL library.

The Summer Reading Challenge is sponsored by Fort Bend County Libraries, the Friends of the Library organizations that support the county library system, and by the Collaborative Summer Library Program, a consortium of states working together to provide high-quality children’s summer-reading program materials for public libraries.

Summer Reading Challenge for Children

Younger children are encouraged to read or listen to as many books as they can and they will earn rewards based on the total number of books they read or have read to them. For the first five books read, the child will receive a bookmark. The rewards continue with a certificate for 10 books, a puzzle pen for 15 books, and a reading trophy for the first 20 books read. For every 20 books read, the participant’s name will also be written on a cut-out shape of a hot-air balloon to be displayed in that branch library.

Drawings for puppets will take place weekly. The names of readers who complete the goal of reading 20 books or more will be entered into a drawing for gift cards — donated by the Friends of the Library organizations — from area stores. One winner from each library location will be selected in a drawing that will take place in early September.

Middle School Summer Reading Challenge

Exciting free activities are planned, while area readers in grades 6-8 participate in the Middle School Summer Reading Challenge by logging online the time they spend reading.

Upon completion of 10 hours (600 minutes) of reading, readers will receive a mystery prize. After completing 20 hours (1200 minutes) of reading, they will receive a trophy. The names of participants who complete 20 or more hours of reading will be entered into a drawing for a $25-gift card – donated by the Friends of the Library — that will be awarded to one lucky reader at each branch library, in a drawing that will take place in early September.

YA/Adult Summer Reading Challenge

Adults of all ages, including young adults in high school, may participate in the YA/Adult Summer Reading Challenge by logging online the time they spend reading. Special activities for high school-age teens are planned throughout the summer at the libraries.

All YA and adult readers who complete the goal of reading for 1,000 minutes will earn a Halcyon Water Bottle with a flip-carry lid, while supplies last. In addition, the names of participants who log at least 1,000 minutes of reading time will be entered into a drawing for a $25-gift card – donated by the Friends of the Library — that will be awarded to one reader at each branch library in a drawing that will take place at the end of August.

An ultimate grand prize will be awarded to one reader from throughout the library system. Participants in the YA/Adult Summer Reading Challenge who complete the program by logging 1,000 minutes of reading time will be entered into a drawing for a 32 GB Fire HD 8 tablet with a red case, which will be awarded to one winner in the library system at the end of August.

For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the branch library nearest you or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).