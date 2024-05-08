GREATER HOUSTON McDONALD’S OWNER/OPERATORS CELEBRATE TEACHER APPRECIATION WEEK AND TREAT LOCAL FACULTY TO FREE BREAKFAST FROM MAY 6-10

Local McDonald’s owner/operators in the Greater Houston Area are expressing their gratitude to teachers and administrators by offering free breakfast meals throughout Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers and school staff with a valid school ID can enjoy a free breakfast combo meal of their choice from May 6 to 10 at participating restaurants in the Greater Houston area. The offer can be redeemed until 10:30 a.m. as drive-thru, take-out, and dine-in and is valid once per person per day.

“As a mother, I am so grateful to everyone who works tirelessly to uplift and inspire our future generations,” said McDonald’s Houston Owner/Operator Laurie Glaser-Swift. “In honor of their hard work and dedication, we are eager to celebrate teachers and staff with free breakfast this Teacher Appreciation Week. We hope this treat brightens their mornings.”

To learn more, please visit the digital press kit here.

About McDonald’s Greater Houston Owner/Operators

The McDonald’s Greater Houston Owner/Operators Association (GHOA) is a co-operative of local business owners who own and operate more than 300 McDonald’s restaurants in Greater Houston. GHOA-owned McDonald’s restaurants employ more than 15,000 people in the Greater Houston community. Follow Houston McDonald’s on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok @McDonaldsHouston.