DPS Congratulates Winners of Top Trooper Competition

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is proud to announce the winners of this year’s 12th annual Top Trooper Competition: Top male Trooper Trevor Topper (Archer City) and Top female Trooper Melanie Moreno (Alice). The competition is named after fallen Trooper Javier Arana, Jr. who participated in the inaugural competition in 2012.

Topper and Moreno are among the 120 Troopers who took part in the multi-day competition held at DPS’ Tactical Training Facility in Florence in April, testing Troopers on driving and firearms skills, physical conditioning, endurance and job knowledge over the course of nine events.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety Top Trooper Competition is more than a contest—it’s about honoring the sacrifices many heroes, like Trooper Javier Arana, Jr., have made in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “The 120 Troopers who put themselves to the test in this year’s competition showed the best of what it means to be a Texas State Trooper, and I congratulate Trooper Topper and Trooper Moreno on earning the 2024 Top Trooper awards.”

Of the 120 Troopers who participated, there was a record-setting 16 females from across the state. Winners were named in each of the individual categories. For the first time this year, the overall male and female winners each took home a new patrol vehicle.

Both Trooper Moreno and Trooper Topper will now have the opportunity to compete at the National LawFit Challenge and attend the International Chiefs of Police Annual Conference and Exposition. Topper and Moreno will also be recognized at the next Public Safety Commission Meeting at DPS Headquarters in Austin.