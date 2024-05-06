Senior Health, Safety, & Awareness Day: Empowering Seniors for a Healthy Future

Rosenberg, TX – In an effort to promote the well-being and safety of our senior community members, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service- Fort Bend County is proud to announce the Senior Health, Safety, & Awareness Day event, scheduled to take place on May 22nd from 9 AM to 1 PM at the FBC Fairgrounds, Building C, located at 4310 Highway 36 S, Rosenberg, TX 77471.

This comprehensive event is designed to equip seniors with essential knowledge and resources to lead healthy, safe, and empowered lives. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of informative sessions and interactive activities focusing on key areas of senior health and safety, including:

Disaster Preparedness: Learn essential strategies to prepare for and respond to emergencies, ensuring your safety and well-being during challenging times.

Mental Health: Discover valuable insights and tools to support mental well-being, coping mechanisms, and stress management techniques tailored specifically for seniors.

Fraud Prevention: Gain awareness about common scams targeting Medicare beneficiaries and learn practical tips to safeguard your personal information, detect fraudulent activities, and protect yourself from financial exploitation.

Health & Wellness: Explore ways to support your overall health and wellness journey, including preventive care measures, healthy lifestyle choices, and effective disease management strategies.

The Senior Health, Safety, & Awareness Day event promises to be an enlightening and empowering experience for seniors and their families alike. Admission is free, and light refreshments will be provided.

Don’t miss this opportunity to prioritize your health, safety, and well-being. Join us on May 22nd at the FBC Fairgrounds and take proactive steps towards a healthier, happier future.

For more information, please Leticia Hardy or Victoria Zwahr Phone: 281-342-3034 Email: lvrolland@ag.tamu.edu, or Victoria.zwahr@ag.tamu.edu