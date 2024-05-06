EPA Tips to Prepare for Hurricane Season

DALLAS, TEXAS (May 6, 2024) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reminds residents of Gulf Coast states that hurricane season begins on June 1. Families can take steps now to be ready before, during, and after a storm.

Before:

Make a plan with your family and discuss how to contact each other if communications are limited; what to do if you get separated; and where you’ll go if you have to evacuate.

Make an emergency kit with canned food, bottled water, first aid supplies, flashlights, pet supplies, and any other items you might need.

Prepare your home by securing or properly storing harsh cleaning agents, paints and solvents, and other hazardous materials to prevent chemical spills or releases.

Talk to your neighbors to make sure your community is prepared.

During:

As a storm develops, pay close attention to local news and announcements from emergency response officials, and follow all shelter-in-place or evacuation instructions.

Review your family plans and location of emergency supplies.

If you run a generator, ensure it’s outside and set back from open windows, doors, or balconies. Generator fumes that get inside can cause illness or death from carbon monoxide poisoning.

After:

Watch for instructions from local response officials on when shelter-in-place or evacuation orders are lifted.

Watch for instructions from responding agencies on how to handle debris, especially household hazardous waste or other potentially hazardous materials.

Avoid flood waters, and do not enter your home or other flooded buildings.

Hurricane preparation tips are available in 12 languages on EPA’s website: https://www.epa.gov/natural-disasters/tips-hurricane-preparedness

For more information on disaster preparedness, including cleanup tips, visit https://www.epa.gov/natural-disasters