Archaeology Now presents “In Baba’s Kitchen,” cooking class and tasting event Sunday, May 19 at Foreign Grill at Conservatory Food Halls to learn to make borsch and pierogis

Instructors include Ukrainian husband and wife chefs Bek Mamat and Irina Mamataliyev and Chef Monica Pope

WHAT: As part of the Ukraine Project, Archaeology Now presents another of its Culinary Adventures, “In Baba’s Kitchen,” a unique cooking class and tasting event led by the Ukrainian team of husband-and-wife chefs Bek Mamat and Irina Mamataliyev and noted Houston and Czechoslovakian-born chef Monica Pope, who will teach participants how to make borsch and pierogi and the proper way to drink vodka. Guests will be welcomed by the Ukrainian Consul General, The Honorable Vitalii Tarasiuk.

In 2022, UNESCO listed borsch, a culinary linchpin of Ukrainian culture, as an “Endangered Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.” How do you preserve something that is endangered? You teach others how to make it. Be part of preserving a beloved culinary tradition so that it doesn’t disappear forever and meet new “foodie” friends in the process.

The event will begin with instruction on the proper way to taste vodka, traditionally accompanied by pickles. The borsch and pierogi cooking demonstration follows and then, the class of “culinary students” will feast on the results, accompanied by more vodka. The chefs will answer any questions about the class, as well as mix and mingle with the guests.

Houston businessman Steven Givot will give a brief presentation about his life-changing experience of cooking with World Central Kitchen (WCK) at the Polish-Ukrainian border shortly after the war started in 2022. Guests will have the option to make a donation to World Central Kitchen to help continue its work in Ukraine. WCK is often first to the frontlines, providing fresh meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises.

WHEN: Sunday, May 19, 2024, from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

WHERE: Foreign Grill at Conservatory Food Halls, 606 Dennis St., Houston, TX 77006

COST: Tickets are $65. Go to www.archaeologynow.org/ukrainian-project and click on “culinary adventure” to buy tickets or click here for reservations.

MORE: Ukraine has an ancient, unique history formed by sweeping movements of people traveling across the planes from Eurasia and the Middle East to Europe. Known as the “Gateway to Europe,” Ukraine’s stories and culture are featured during the spring series of events sponsored by Archaeology Now and its partners, including the Culinary Adventure “In Baba’s Kitchen.” Archaeology leads the way in helping us better understand the complex history of this region, the causes leading to war today, and in the rescue and preservation of its heritage.

For information: Visit www.archaeologynow.org.

Photos courtesy of Archaeology Now

About Archaeology Now

Archaeology Now is the Houston-based affiliate of a nationwide organization—the Archaeological Institute of America. We were founded in 1967 by Dominique De Menil, Philip Oliver Smith, and Walter Widrig. Today, we present an ambitious series of events for the public focused on our many stories over time. We invite the public to join us for a journey of discovery of our human story.

Archaeology Now collaborates with diverse communities to showcase the stories of humanity through the lens of archaeology. Through our programming we tell the stories of those who have come before us; we find common links to our ancestors; we acknowledge the basic dignity of all humankind, and we advance mutual understanding among both a local Houston and a global diverse community.