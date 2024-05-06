2024 Katy ISD Board Election Unofficial Voting Results

KATY, TX [May 4, 2024] – Unofficial voting results for the May 2024 Katy ISD Board of Trustees Election are as follows:

Position 6 Candidates:

Rebecca Fox

Unofficial Voting Total: 9,228 votes (56.51%)

Donovan Campbell

Unofficial Voting Total: 7,102 votes (43.49%)

Position 7 Candidates:

David Olson

Unofficial Voting Total: 7,154 votes (43.77%)

Dawn Champagne

Unofficial Voting Total: 9,189 votes (56.23%)

Katy ISD General Election Unofficial Voting Total



Katy ISD trustees are the governing body of the school district. Individuals serving as board members are not employees of Katy ISD, yet they dedicate countless hours to leading an A+ school district.