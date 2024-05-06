2024 Dining Out & Awards Banquet

Floyd E. Breedlove VFW Post 9182 in Katy, Tx held its annual dining out and awards banquet at The Golf Club at Cinco Ranch on the evening of May 3, 2024. Post Commander Peyton Lumpkin and Post Senior Vice Commander Reuben Arriaga hosted the event.

The guest speaker was Retired Brigadier General E.A. “Buddy” Grantham. BG Grantham served with honor for many years in the U.S. Army, Texas Army National Guard and Texas State Guard. Since retiring from the military, he has continued to serve both our veterans and his community, always striving to help those in need. He talked about how we need to work hard and reach out to our younger veterans to get them involved and also get them the help they need.

Several annual awards were presented at the banquet.

1st place for the Patriot’s Pen essay contest was presented to Lillian C. M. Edwards.

1st place for the Voie of Democracy essay contest was presented to Nathan P. Olivier.

1st place for the Citizenship Teacher of the year was awarded to Katy M. Sheffield, from Seven Lakes High School.

Post 9182 Auxiliary Scholarship award was presented to Madeleine Scheele.

Each winner was also presented with a Commander’s Medal from Post commander Peyton Lumpkin.

Past Post Commanders Kenneth Burton and Jack Pearson were presented a plaque, the Commander’s Medal and designated as founding fathers of Post 9182 for their past contributions that helped Floyd E. Breedlove VFW Post 9182 obtain and maintain a level of excellence that all VFW Posts strive for.

David Frishman was also given an award. He has worked on our behalf with the city of Katy, Fort Bend County and others. Due to his, and Kenneth Burton’s initiative we were able to tie in with Fort Bend County and the Rotary Club to support the building of the mini-San Jacinto Monument in George Bush Park in honor of all our military branches.

The Post Commander also presented the Commanders Medal to Sherry Anderson, Allison Toth and Kurt Mueller for their continued work with the VFW, Auxiliary and our local community.