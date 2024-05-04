Spring has Sprung and Summer Is Rolling In At The Lone Star Flight Museum!

HOUSTON, Texas (April 30, 2024) –New exhibits, special events, camps, scout classes, visiting aircraft, flight experiences and more will fill the days of spring and summer at the Lone Star Flight Museum. There really is something for everyone at the only museum whose exhibit FLY!

SUMMER SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

Sat., May 25 – Boeing Toddler Terminal Ribbon Cutting



Sat., May 25 – Honoring Vietnam Veterans – Aircraft on Display



Sun., May 26 – Paper Airplane Day and Fight Simulators Open



Mon., May 27 – Memorial Day Fun!



SPRING-SUMMER CALENDAR!

Click on each header for more details!

The Famous Red Baron Art Display – Now on Display. Explore the artistic journey through the military career of the famed Red Baron, the WWI German Air Force fighter pilot credited with 80 air combat victories. Manfred (Baron) von Richthofen and his legendary ace flying skills are depicted through 16 framed artworks and documents all donated to the museum by Dr. Bruce Cameron in 1996. On display through October 2024.

MAKER! – One Saturday every month. New program!

This new hands-on engineering program will get you tinkering on propellers, engines, rockets and more. Fire up your curiosity with MAKER! Open to all ages. Visit online for dates. First workshop is Sat., May 11 at 1:30 p.m.

May the 4th Be With You! – Sat., May 4

Celebrating the unofficial that celebrates all things Star Wars! From fun photo ops to games and activities, the force will be strong at LSFM! Join the resistance!

All Day – Dress in character and get $2 off admission!

11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Star Wars Hangar Talk about how WWII aircraft and dogfights influenced the movie.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Star Wars aircraft models on display including scale models, drones, LEGOs and more.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Play some Star Wars games! For kids & adults!

National Tech Day – Sat., May 11

Firing up National Technology Day with cool STEM focused fun!

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Tinker on the STEM Cart.

11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – PROP TALK: The technology behind how a propeller works.

1:30 p.m. – MAKER! NEW PROGRAM!

Make a working, flying propeller. ($12 per person/$7 for members) Appropriate for all ages.

DC-3 Birthday Celebration – Sat., May 18

Calling all aviators! We are celebrating the DC-3’s 84th birthday at the Lone Star Flight Museum. She’s a beauty, come celebrate her and the beginning of the Golden Age of Flying!

All Day – DC-3 activities for kids.

11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – DC-3 Hangar Talk

Noon – DC-3 Birthday Cake for Everyone!

NASA T-38 On Display!– Sat., May 18 & Sun., May 19

Come see this amazing aircraft that is rarely on display!

The T-38 is a two-engine jet that can hold two crew members and reach speeds as high as Mach 1.2 and fly to heights of 50,000 feet. Astronauts train in the T-38 with aerobatic maneuvers to help them become adjusted to attitudes they will experience in space and to simulate orbiter landings.

Memorial Weekend at LSFM Presented by Boeing! – Sat., May 25 thru Mon., May 27

A spectacular summer kicks off with an amazing mix of programs, milestones and remembrances. Join us at LSFM for a weekend of honoring veterans, entertaining toddlers and some stellar space age fun! Veterans receive $3 off admission all weekend long.

Beginning Memorial Day, LSFM will be open 7 days a week!

Sat., May 25 – Boeing Toddler Terminal Ribbon Cutting

The Boeing Toddler Terminal at LSFM and the early childhood programming created to support it was made possible by Boeing. An official ribbon-cutting and fun activities will kick off an amazing Memorial Weekend at the museum.

10 a.m. – Boeing Toddler Terminal Ribbon Cutting

11 a.m. – Toddler Sing-A-Long

11:30 a.m. – Fly In for Storytime – Jumbo: The Making of the Boeing 747

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Aviation career dress-up & Boeing coloring pages

Sat., May 25 – Honoring Vietnam Veterans – Aircraft Display – Hangar Talks – History Displays

LSFM will honor those that gave their lives while in the service. This Memorial weekend we will give special focus to the Vietnam Era with aircraft, talks and activities. Vietnam War displays chronicle the history of this decades long war.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – More than 15 amazing Vietnam era aircraft will be on display on our ramp!

11:30 a.m. & 1 p.m. – F4 Phantom Hangar Talk – LSFM Docent Ronnie Alford and USAF F-4 pilot who served in Vietnam will conduct a hangar talk about the F4 Phantom.

2:00 p.m. – USAF Veteran Eileen Grozier will give a talk about women who served during Vietnam. All Day – Vietnam Veteran Bulletin Board – Write a thank you card for a Vietnam veteran thanking them for their service.

Mon., May 27 – Memorial Day!

10 a.m. – Noon – Toddler Play Rocket Ship & Airport Dress Up

10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Rover Tours & Stomp Rocket Launcher

11 a.m. – Storytime for Toddlers

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Test your engineering skills with an Eggstanaut Drop!

Noon – NASA Rover Talk with Chris Looper

11:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. – Rover Hangar Talk

Planes of the Month!

Every month, the Lone Star Flight Museum welcomes a new and visiting aircraft giving visitors a chance to see a new plane at the museum all year long. Here’s what’s in store this summer:

May – DOUBLE THE ACTION! – Two planes in May!

MiG 21 – Owner, Rick Sharpe

F-4D Phantom – Owner, Collings Foundation

Summer Scout Merit Badge Classes & Youth Overnights

LSFM offers Aviation, Electronics, Engineering, Space Exploration, Weather, and more for Scouts BSA, Girl Scouts and badges for American Heritage Girls Pioneers and Patriots, and overnight events inside our museum hangars. Classes scheduled throughout the summer! Sign up scouts today.

SUMMER CAMP @ LSFM – New Camps! Register Today!

New camps highlight this season! Junior Meteorologist, First Flyers, Girls Take Flight are just a few of the new camps joining the roster of faves like Pilot Maker, Crafty Aircraft and Aces and Legends this summer. Fun filled camps include aircraft tours, hands on activities, flight simulators and more. Camps are Monday through Friday and open to kids 6-14 years old.

Schedules subject to change. Visit us online at LONESTARFLIGHT.ORG or our FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM pages for the latest program and event information, or call 346-708-2517.

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering, and math. Located 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday Noon – 5 p.m. $5 general admission on Thursdays. Minuti Coffee is open during museum hours.