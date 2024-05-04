Katy ISD Announces 2023 – 2024 Valedictorians and Salutatorians

KATY, TX [May 3, 2024] – Katy ISD is proud to announce the top two students from each high school who have ranked highest academically in their respective graduating classes. These distinguished students have diligently pursued their educational journey from the outset of their high school career through to their final year. With unparalleled commitment, they have secured their places as valedictorians and salutatorians, representing the pinnacle of academic accomplishment within their respective schools. Without further ado, we proudly present the valedictorians and salutatorians of the 2023 – 2024 graduating classes.
Cinco Ranch High School:
- Alina Dang – Valedictorian
- GPA: 4.8923
- Yujin Cha – Salutatorian
- GPA: 4.8485
Jordan High School
- Jade Jie Kamoun – Valedictorian
- GPA: 4.8594
- Sophie Ruoqing Zeng – Salutatorian
- GPA: 4.8594
Katy High School:
- Harraz Bin Hizam – Valedictorian
- GPA: 48382
- Krish V. Parikh – Salutatorian
- GPA: 4.8276
Mayde Creek High School
- John Jaeyeon Lee – Valedictorian
- GPA: 4.7544
- Natalie Ann Baxter – Salutatorian
- GPA: 4.6792
Morton Ranch High School
- Rose Judith Villasana – Valedictorian
- GPA: 4.7636
- Alina Malikian – Salutatorian
- GPA: 4.7321
Paetow High School
- Isabella Marie Fresneda-Bolivar – Valedictorian
- GPA: 4.7049
- Francisco Tezan Howard – Salutatorian
- GPA: 4.6833
Seven Lakes High School
- Aidan Zhong Han Lai – Valedictorian
- GPA: 4.8676
- Aayush Kishor Ishware – Salutatorian
- GPA: 4.8676
Taylor High School
- Henry Xiang-Hao Liu – Valedictorian
- GPA: 4.8594
- Genna Min-Ji Kang – Salutatorian
- GPA: 4.8413
Tompkins High School
- Aishah AlBatool Shahid – Valedictorian
- GPA: 4.8649
- Sanika Misra – Salutatorian
- GPA: 4.8615
Photo Gallery of 2023-24 Katy ISD Valedictorians and Salutatorians