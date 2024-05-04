Katy ISD Announces 2023 – 2024 Valedictorians and Salutatorians

KATY, TX [May 3, 2024] – Katy ISD is proud to announce the top two students from each high school who have ranked highest academically in their respective graduating classes. These distinguished students have diligently pursued their educational journey from the outset of their high school career through to their final year. With unparalleled commitment, they have secured their places as valedictorians and salutatorians, representing the pinnacle of academic accomplishment within their respective schools. Without further ado, we proudly present the valedictorians and salutatorians of the 2023 – 2024 graduating classes.

Cinco Ranch High School:

Alina Dang – Valedictorian GPA: 4.8923

Yujin Cha – Salutatorian GPA: 4.8485



Jordan High School

Jade Jie Kamoun – Valedictorian GPA: 4.8594

Sophie Ruoqing Zeng – Salutatorian GPA: 4.8594



Katy High School:

Harraz Bin Hizam – Valedictorian GPA: 48382

Krish V. Parikh – Salutatorian GPA: 4.8276



Mayde Creek High School

John Jaeyeon Lee – Valedictorian GPA: 4.7544

Natalie Ann Baxter – Salutatorian GPA: 4.6792



Morton Ranch High School

Rose Judith Villasana – Valedictorian GPA: 4.7636

Alina Malikian – Salutatorian GPA: 4.7321



Paetow High School

Isabella Marie Fresneda-Bolivar – Valedictorian GPA: 4.7049

Francisco Tezan Howard – Salutatorian GPA: 4.6833



Seven Lakes High School

Aidan Zhong Han Lai – Valedictorian GPA: 4.8676

Aayush Kishor Ishware – Salutatorian GPA: 4.8676



Taylor High School

Henry Xiang-Hao Liu – Valedictorian GPA: 4.8594

Genna Min-Ji Kang – Salutatorian GPA: 4.8413



Tompkins High School

Aishah AlBatool Shahid – Valedictorian GPA: 4.8649

Sanika Misra – Salutatorian GPA: 4.8615



Photo Gallery of 2023-24 Katy ISD Valedictorians and Salutatorians