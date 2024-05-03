Sen. Cruz Praises Broad Bipartisan Support for Proceeding on the FAA Reauthorization Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-Texas) praised today’s Senate vote to proceed to considering the bipartisan FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, a bill that he authored with Senate Commerce Committee Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.). The legislation represents a bicameral, bipartisan agreement that will meaningfully address the challenges facing the aviation industry that have become abundantly clear to the traveling public over the last year.

About the vote, Sen. Cruz said, “Today the Senate in an overwhelming bipartisan show of support voted to proceed to consideration of my bipartisan FAA Reauthorization Act. I am proud to be working with Chairwoman Cantwell, and with the House of Representatives, on this incredibly important effort to making flying a safer and more convenient experience for Texans and for consumers across the nation. This bill continues many provisions that I fought for, which will help grow Texas’s thriving aerospace sector. It will also improve aviation safety, the primary mission of the FAA and something I know that all of us care deeply about. We have a lot of work ahead in the coming days, but I’m proud of the Senate for taking this step today to begin working together to pass this bill into law.”

Sen. Cruz praised the bill’s merits on the floor yesterday. Watch the video here.

FAA Reauthorization Bill Delivers for the Lone Star State:

The FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 contains provisions that make for a safer and more convenient travel experience for consumers and help grow Texas’ aviation sector.

Key examples of these provisions include: