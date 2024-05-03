Red Cross Supports Eight Shelters in Response to Flooding 

(Houston, TX May 3, 2024)- The American Red Cross continues to support multiple shelters in response to the recent flooding due to rain and the rising waters around the rivers.

OPEN SHELTERS:

HARRIS COUNTY

Philippian’s New Faith Baptist Church

7858 Angus Street

Houston, TX 77028

Greenhouse International Church

200 W. Greens Rd

Houston, Texas 77067

LIBERTY COUNTY

Calvary Baptist Church

816 N Blair Ave

Cleveland, TX 77327

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Sts. Simon And Jude Catholic Parish

26777 Glen Loch Dr

The Woodlands, TX 77381

Lone Star Community Center

200 Lone Star PKWY

Montgomery, Texas

POLK COUNTY

Dunbar Gym

1103 Dunbar Street

Livingston, TX 77351

SAN JACINTO COUNTY

San Jacinto County Disaster Shelter

255 Live Oak

Coldspring, TX 77331

TRINITY COUNTY

Burning Hope Baptist Church

301E. Pegoda Rd

Trinity, Texas 75862

To find a shelter, visit redcross.org/shelter, check the Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Anyone who plans to stay in a Red Cross shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. They should also include any special items for children, such as diapers, formula and toys, and durable medical equipment and/or assistive technology if applicable. While Red Cross can provide medical equipment and/or assistive technology loaners, it may take a little time depending on inventory on hand and availability of delivery systems to get them to the shelter.

How to help We know people are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster. Our first priority is to provide shelter and support to those affected, and financial donations are the quickest and best way to get help to those who need it most. Your financial donation to the Red Cross helps provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance during disasters like this. Visit redcross.org/donate to make a donation or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation to support disaster relief.

FLOODING SAFETY

Turn around, don’t drown! Stay off the roads. If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune into your local radio, NOAA radio or news channels for the latest updates. If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, prepare to evacuate quickly if necessary. Follow evacuation orders and don’t return until officials say it is safe.

Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.

Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.

If power lines are down, don’t step in puddles or standing water.

DOWNLOAD EMERGENCY APP Download the free Red Cross Emergency App to find shelter information and weather and emergency alerts for more than 35 different situations. Red Cross apps are available in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.