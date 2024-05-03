Red Cross Supports Eight Shelters in Response to Flooding 

(Houston, TX May 3, 2024)- The American Red Cross continues to support multiple shelters in response to the recent flooding due to rain and the rising waters around the rivers.
OPEN SHELTERS:
HARRIS COUNTY
Philippian’s New Faith Baptist Church
7858 Angus Street
Houston, TX 77028
Greenhouse International Church
200 W. Greens Rd
Houston, Texas 77067
LIBERTY COUNTY
Calvary Baptist Church
816 N Blair Ave
Cleveland, TX 77327
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Sts. Simon And Jude Catholic Parish
26777 Glen Loch Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77381
Lone Star Community Center
200 Lone Star PKWY
Montgomery, Texas
POLK COUNTY
Dunbar Gym
1103 Dunbar Street
Livingston, TX 77351
SAN JACINTO COUNTY
San Jacinto County Disaster Shelter
255 Live Oak
Coldspring, TX 77331
TRINITY COUNTY
Burning Hope Baptist Church
301E. Pegoda Rd
Trinity, Texas 75862
To find a shelter, visit redcross.org/shelter, check the Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Anyone who plans to stay in a Red Cross shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, important documents and other comfort items. They should also include any special items for children, such as diapers, formula and toys, and durable medical equipment and/or assistive technology if applicable. While Red Cross can provide medical equipment and/or assistive technology loaners, it may take a little time depending on inventory on hand and availability of delivery systems to get them to the shelter.
How to help We know people are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster. Our first priority is to provide shelter and support to those affected, and financial donations are the quickest and best way to get help to those who need it most. Your financial donation to the Red Cross helps provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance during disasters like this. Visit redcross.org/donate to make a donation or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation to support disaster relief.
- Turn around, don’t drown! Stay off the roads. If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
- If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
- Tune into your local radio, NOAA radio or news channels for the latest updates. If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, prepare to evacuate quickly if necessary. Follow evacuation orders and don’t return until officials say it is safe.
- Stay away from floodwaters. Beware of snakes, insects and other animals that may be in or around floodwaters and your home.
- Keep children and pets away from hazardous sites and floodwaters.
- If power lines are down, don’t step in puddles or standing water.
DOWNLOAD EMERGENCY APP Download the free Red Cross Emergency App to find shelter information and weather and emergency alerts for more than 35 different situations. Red Cross apps are available in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.