LIBRARY HOSTS PROGRAM FOR FIRST-TIME PET OWNERS

Are you thinking of adding a pet to your life? Fort Bend County Libraries’ Cinco Ranch Branch Library will host a program for first-time pet owners on Saturday, May 11, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Multipurpose Room of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Learn about responsible pet ownership and choosing the right animal for one’s family and circumstances. Hear about different types of pets, their traits and characteristics, and their level of care. Costs for having a pet – including materials, supplies, food, medical care, and training – will also be discussed. Discover ways of buying or adopting a pet.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311).