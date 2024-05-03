Empowering AAPI Communities: A Focus on Health and Heritage

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is proud to celebrate May as Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. This month, we honor the rich history, culture, and contributions of the AAPI community in Harris County and beyond while also highlighting critical public health issues affecting these diverse populations.

Key insights about health issues in the AAPI community:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are at an increased risk for certain health conditions, including diabetes, hepatitis B, and certain cancers. AAPI individuals make up 5% of the total population in the United States but account for more than 50% of Americans living with chronic hepatitis B. An estimated 1 in 12 Asian Americans is living with hepatitis B.

Asian Americans have the highest rate of liver cancer of any racial or ethnic group in the United States.

Pacific Islanders are more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes compared to non-Hispanic whites.

May also marks the observance of National Asian & Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. HIV diagnoses among the AAPI community have increased in recent years, and more than 1 in 5 Asians living with HIV do not know they have it.

During AAPI Heritage Month, it’s important to not only celebrate the cultural diversity of these communities but also to raise awareness about the unique health challenges they face. By understanding these challenges and working together, we can improve health outcomes and ensure that all individuals have access to the care they need.

On Wednesday, May 29 at 11:30 a.m., HCPH will be hosting a webinar for AAPI Awareness Month. Come learn more about health equity and gain insights from local health experts. Register with this link: bit.ly/AAPIWebinar24.

To learn more about health services, visit hcphtx.org or cdc.gov.