Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a Sip and See at The Heritage Society

Enjoy cerveza, get interactive with Latin artists, and take photos of a mural that journals the Mexican American journey in Houston on May 4

Houston, May 2: On Saturday, May 4, after the City’s Cinco de Mayo Parade, walk over to The Heritage Society’s The Albert & Ethel Herzstein Museum Gallery, at 1100 Bagby Street, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to discover Mexican American culture through the arts with a Sip and See experience.

“Although ‘Cinco’ has to do with The Battle of Puebla in 1862 during the second French intervention in Mexico, Texans like to celebrate with cerveza and enjoying Mexican culture.” The Heritage Society’s executive director, Alison Bell said. “Enjoy three exhibits and our new Latino cARTographies, a new interactive and portable digital board developed by the University of Houston’s Center for Mexican American and Latino/a Studies that allows you to see 3,000 images of art, 250+ artists, 80 landmarks, 17 arts organizations and other sites of importance to Houston’s Latino communities.”

“Latino cARTographies features our commissioned a mural that is outside our gallery to celebrate the many contributions of our city’s Mexican American community,” Bell said. “Mural artists Laura López Cano and Jesse Sifuentes, along with key fundraisers and government officials can now see their creation complemented by the interactive, digital board that is inside our museum gallery.”

In the spirit of the great Mexican muralists, our vibrant collective outdoor mural, Mexican-American History & Culture in 20th Century Houston, spotlights 38 places, personalities, and events that played a key role in the growth of this community and provides recognition for the countless and essential contributions of Mexican Americans to the economy, culture, and vitality of our city in the 1900s.

“We have been partnering with University of Houston over the past two years to enhance our educational offerings and make history relevant especially through their artistic tech project,” The Heritage Society’s board president, Minnette Boesel said. “Imagine swiping your finger to magically experience Latino art in seven communities and learn about their inspiration.”

The interactive exhibit will be available until December 31, 2024. Museum gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday, and tickets are only $5. In addition, visitors can enjoy the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo History Exhibit and an additional Texas history exhibit of the General Duncan Store with old-fashioned toys and a trunk show-and-tell. For tickets and/or inquiries about Tex-Mex-themed field trips, group tours, or museum gallery rentals for rodeo events, please see: www.heritagesociety.org/latino-cartographies.

More about The Heritage Society: The Heritage Society is a non-profit organization founded in 1954 whose mission is to tell the stories of the diverse history of Houston and Texas through collections, exhibits, the arts, educational programs, film, video, and other content. A number of public-spirited Houstonians formed in order rescue the 1847 Kellum-Noble House from demolition. The Heritage Society has since saved an additional nine historic buildings, moved them from various locations to join the Kellum-Noble House in Sam Houston Park, and restored them to reflect their respective eras. These 10 buildings, along with the museum gallery, serve as historic reference points and exhibition spaces for more than 23,000 artifacts that document life in Houston from the early 1800s to the mid-1900s. For more information, please contact info@heritagesociety.org.