Award-Winning TV Journalist David Ono To Present on Japanese American Internment

Part of UHD 50th Anniversary President’s Lecture Series in Recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

HOUSTON (May 2, 2024) – In recognition of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, award-winning filmmaker and Los Angeles’ ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchor David Ono will shed light on the internment of Japanese Americans at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at the University of Houston-Downtown (UHD), A-300, Academic Building, 201 Girard Street, as part of UHD’s 50th Anniversary President’s Lecture Series.

ABC13 Houston Reporter Miya Shay will moderate this riveting conversation. Reservations are requested, and lunch will be served.

Ono has received 28 Emmys and nine prestigious Edward R. Murrow Awards for achievement in electronic journalism. His many documentary films include “Legacy of Heart Mountain,” which chronicled the stories of the people who were held in the Wyoming concentration camp during WW II.

