Welcome to the Sweetest Summer Camp Ever!

Are you ready to sprinkle some fun into your summer? Join us for a deliciously delightful adventure at our Cookie and Ice Cream Making Camp! Dive into a world of frozen treats and oven-fresh delights as we whisk, scoop, and sprinkle our way through the art of cookie and ice cream making!

What to expect: Full hands-on baking and ice cream-making sessions. Explore a variety of flavors and toppings to create your own signature treats. Get creative with decorating techniques that will make your goodies Instagram-worthy! Learn kitchen safety and essential cooking skills in a fun and supportive environment. Make new friends who share your love for all things sweet! Located in the heart of summer paradise, our camp offers the perfect blend of culinary fun and sunny adventures.

So why wait? Sign up now and let the sweet memories begin! Spaces are filling up fast! Indulge in the ultimate summer experience at our Cookie and Ice Cream Making Camp – where every scoop and every bite is a taste of pure happiness!

Sweet Treats: A Cookie & Ice Cream Making Camp

Thursday, July 11, 2024

9am – 3:30 pm

Long Acres Ranch

Registraiton: $45

For more information please go to: https://fortbend.agrilife.org/fch/youth-camps/