Finley Announced as New Principal at Katy ISD’s McRoberts Elementary

KATY, TX [May 1, 2024] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Eric Finley as the new principal of McRoberts Elementary. Mr. Finley will officially assume his role on Monday, June 3, 2024.

An accomplished educational leader with more than two decades of experience, Mr. Finley brings a wealth of expertise in increasing student achievement and fostering inclusive learning environments.

Mr. Finley holds a Master of Arts in Educational Administration from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Midland Lutheran College. He is certified as a K-12 Principal by the Texas State Board of Education, and also holds a 1-8 Teacher and ESL Certifications.

Throughout his career, Mr. Finley’s dedication to education has been evident through various accomplishments and accolades. He has served in roles such as KSAT principal, assistant principal, instructional coordinator, and teacher within the Katy ISD, where he played a key role in enhancing student achievement and implementing innovative educational strategies.

“I am honored and excited to join the McRoberts Elementary community,” said Eric Finley. “I am committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure that every student receives a high-quality education and has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

McRoberts Elementary looks forward to the energy, vision, and leadership that Mr. Finley will bring to the role of principal. His appointment signifies a new era of growth and success for the school community.

“I am pleased to name Mr. Eric Finley as the principal of McRoberts Elementary,” remarked Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. “His passion for education and proven leadership make him an ideal fit for the campus. Our entire school community looks forward to the positive impact Mr. Finley will have on the students, staff, and families he’ll serve,” he added.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Principal Eric Finley as he assumes the leadership role at McRoberts Elementary, shaping the future of education for students, teachers, and the entire school community.