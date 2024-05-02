Canales Announced as New Principal at Katy ISD’s Jenks Elementary

KATY, TX [May 1, 2024] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) is delighted to announce the appointment of Renee Canales as the new principal of Jenks Elementary. Mrs. Canales will officially assume her role on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Mrs. Canales brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of success in educational leadership, marked by her commitment to fostering academically successful campuses, and nurturing cultures of excellence among students and educators. With extensive skills in evaluation, data analytics, communication, and instructional best practices, Mrs. Canales has demonstrated her ability to drive positive change and create sustainable systems and structures in her previous roles.

Mrs. Canales holds a Master of Education degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas A&M University.

Most recently, Mrs. Canales served as Principal of Heflin Elementary, where she conducted comprehensive assessments to evaluate the school climate, systems, and academic achievement. Her strategic collaboration with campus leadership, district leaders and the school community resulted in the development and implementation of a campus action plan focused on prioritizing high-leverage strategies to achieve measurable milestones.

Prior to her role at Heflin Elementary, Mrs. Canales served as Principal of Best Elementary, where she led the campus to achieve a MET STANDARD rating within three years and earned Distinction Designations from the Texas Education Agency for outstanding performance in Mathematics and Comparative Academic Growth.

“I am honored and excited to join the Jenks Elementary community,” said Renee Canales. “I am committed to building upon the school’s legacy of academic excellence and fostering a supportive learning environment where every student can thrive.”

Jenks Elementary looks forward to the energy, vision, and leadership that Mrs. Canales will bring to the role of principal. Her appointment signifies a new era of growth and success for the school community.

“Mrs. Canales’ appointment as principal marks an exciting chapter for Jenks Elementary,” stated Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. “Her proven track record, strong leadership abilities, and passion for fostering student growth will ensure a bright future for the school.”

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Principal Renee Canales as she assumes the leadership role at Jenks Elementary, shaping the future of education for students, teachers, and the entire school community.