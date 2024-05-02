Brodt Announced as New Principal at Katy ISD’s Obra D. Tompkins High School

KATY, TX [May 1, 2024] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) is excited to announce the appointment of Elisabeth Brodt as the new Principal of Obra D. Tompkins High School. Ms. Brodt will officially assume her role on Monday, June 3, 2024.

A dedicated, student-centered educator with twenty-five successful years in education, Ms. Brodt has held key leadership positions, including principal, associate principal, and assistant principal at the secondary level. Her journey in education is marked by a commitment to fostering academic growth and excellence.

Ms. Brodt holds a Master of Science in Educational Mid-Management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake and a Bachelor of Science in Instrumental Music Education from Oklahoma City University. She is a certified Principal EC-12 and Music Education PK-12.

In her most recent role as Principal of Adams Junior High, Ms. Brodt successfully established the school as its inaugural principal, overseeing the campus’s vision, mission, and collaborative leadership team. She managed bond funds, collaborated with the PTSA board, and led the campus through student population growth and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am thrilled to join the Obra D. Tompkins High School community and to work alongside our outstanding students, educators, staff, and families,” said Elisabeth Brodt. “Together, we will continue to uphold the school’s tradition of excellence and empower every student to reach their full potential.”

Obra D. Tompkins High School looks forward to the energy, vision, and leadership that Ms. Brodt will bring to the role of principal. Her appointment signifies a new era of growth and success for the school community.

“Ms. Brodt’s extensive leadership experience, steadfast dedication to educational excellence, and unwavering commitment to student achievement made her the right choice to continue moving Tompkins High School forward,” remarked Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools. “We anticipate the ongoing success of the campus under her leadership,” he added.

Throughout her career, Ms. Brodt has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to education. Notable honors include being named Secondary Principal of the Year, participating in the Katy ISD Foundation Grant program, and serving on various district committees and councils.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Principal Elisabeth Brodt as she assumes the leadership role at Obra D. Tompkins High School, shaping the future of education for students, teachers, and the entire school community.