You’re Invited to Attend The Annual Houston Polish Festival May 3-5, 2024 Houston, Texas

The Houston Polish Festival is back, and we are ready to polka, eat great Polish Food, and enjoy a great day out with our family, friends, and guests. Come join us and enjoy the wonderful tastes, sounds, and culture of Poland. The Houston Polish Festival is celebrated during the first week of May in honor of Poland’s National Constitution Day May 3rd – The May 3rd, 1791 Constitution was the first liberal constitution in Europe and the second in the world, after the Constitution of the United States.

The festival grounds are beautifully decorated. The smell of Polish food and the sounds of music will lure you in, and you will not be able to stop yourself from tapping your feet to the sounds of Polish folk music. Take part in the great Polish games – Pierogi eating contest anyone?

The Polish Festival starts on Friday at 4 pm. Come and see the colorful and talented Dance Group Wawel, mini Wawel, and Babcia Wawel in their beautiful costumes! Enjoy great musical entertainers – check the website for updates. Sit and chat with a friend while enjoying Polish beer! Place your bid at the amazing silent auction. The beautifully and intricately displayed silent auction has Polish pottery, books, artwork, jewelry, crystal, and much more. Or you can outright buy items! Stop by the wonderful vendor booths with great folk items from Poland, and much more – a great time to buy a gift for Mother’s Day.

Servers will wear traditional Polish costumes as they serve deliciously, authentic, traditional Polish food, which is sure to bring the taste of Poland to the city of Houston. The menu includes kielbasa (sausage), Golobki (cabbage rolls), pierogi (dumplings filled with Polish delights), potato pancakes, Polish pizza, and more. Don’t forget to ask for the homemade desserts – they are impressive, and might I add ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!

Only this weekend! Bring your family and friends. You do not want to miss out on an opportunity to experience this 3-day event! The Houston Polish Festival is on, with a full traditional Polish fanfare including entertainment, food, vendors, a children’s area, and more. A traditional Polish Mass starts the Sunday’s festivities celebrating Polish Constitution Day!

Place: Our Lady of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church

1731 Blalock Road, Houston, Texas 77080

Date/Times: Friday, May 3 – 4 pm – 10 pm

Saturday, May 4 – 10 am – 10 pm

Sunday, May 5 – 10 am – 6 pm

General Admission: No cost to enter – Credit Cards are accepted for food and silent auction.

More info: https://www.houstonpolishfestival.com/

https://www.facebook.com/HoustonPolishFestival

Videos: Past festivals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Kf8Gp9ce5c; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qqd_R3nBsdg