Katy ISD Collects 11 Boxes of Prescription Medication on DEA Take Back Day

KATY, TX [April 30, 2024] – On Saturday, April 27, the Katy ISD Police Department hosted the biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event at the district’s Law Enforcement Center. Community members were encouraged to actively participate in drug prevention by taking advantage of a convenient service to safely dispose of prescription medications that were potentially dangerous, expired, unused, or unwanted. With the support of the community, the Katy ISD Police Department collected a total of 11 boxes of prescription medication.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our community for their steadfast support and active engagement in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event,” stated Henry Gaw, Chief of Police at Katy ISD. “Their dedication to fostering a safer environment and promoting well-being within our community is truly remarkable,” he emphasized.

The DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event demonstrates Katy ISD’s commitment to reduce and prevent substance abuse in the community. Through public information campaigns on topics like fentanyl awareness and hosting informative Legacy Parent Academy sessions, the district prioritizes student well-being, education, and the strong partnership we have with our community.