Alley Theatre Extends Dial M for Murder

Due to popular demand, Alley Theatre extends the performance run to June 30, 2024

HOUSTON TX – Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre announces the extension of Dial M for Murder to run to June 30, 2024. Directed by Tatiana Pandiani (Torera), this classic tale of greed, fear, jealousy, and revenge comes to life in Jeffrey Hatcher’s stage adaptation of Fredrick Knott‘s suspenseful script. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) beginning today at 10am or by phone (713.220.5700) beginning at noon.

Greed, fear, jealousy… protecting someone you love. All motives for murder, all here in this sharp new adaptation of a classic thriller. This version weaves a whole new tangled web when Tony plots to have his wife Margot killed after he discovers her affair with her friend Maxine. Audiences best know this story from Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic thriller of the same name.

This new adaptation keeps the original’s mid-century elegance and thriller steam but also ushers the text into a playful, modern take. The production will mix minimalism, maximalism and mid-century modern aesthetics to create a space that emphasizes the thrill of a murder mystery, while harnessing the power of Hitchcock and film noir.

