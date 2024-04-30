What Type of Injuries Can Occur in A Slip and Fall Accident?

Slip and fall accidents can happen in Las Vegas if your owner is busy partying and negligent towards the property or you were negligent while walking. There are multiple possibilities of why these accidents can happen, but the more important thing is the amount of damage they cause. Consulting the right attorney and getting the correct information from highstakesinjurylaw.com is very crucial.

Soft-Tissue Damage:

Although the term may refer to soft tissue, I do not think that the injury will be soft, too. This is one of the most painful injuries to occur. Muscles, tendons, or ligaments may suffer damage as a result of soft tissue injuries. This is a severe injury and should not be ignored. Bruises, sprains, strains, or wounds can result from a sudden motion or impact that stretches or tears these soft tissues during a fall.

Blood vessels under the skin burst, causing discoloration and discomfort, which is what causes bruises. Ligaments can tear or strain around joints, such as the wrist or ankle, leading to sprains. A strain results from overstretching or tearing a muscle or tendon, which frequently causes pain, swelling, and restricted range of motion. You have to be very careful when it comes to these injuries.

Head Injuries:

Getting hit on the head can be a very critical issue, and you have to make sure that this injury is taken seriously and taken care of accordingly. Traumatic brain injuries can range in severity from minor concussions to horrible and severe traumas. An impact to the skull causing the brain to jerk or shake causes concussions. These concussions basically start as headaches, nausea, dizziness, and disorientation.

More severe head injuries may result in brain bruising, swelling, or bleeding, which might impair mental processes, cause memory loss, or leave a person permanently disabled. Traumatic brain injuries demand immediate medical treatment and may require diagnostic imaging. To control swelling and stop more damage, a CT scan or MRI may be necessary, along with critical care.

Internal Injuries:

Internal injuries are worse than external injuries because you seem all okay from the outside, but from the inside, you are dying from the pain. It is like asking your manager for a leave, but you have nothing to show when he asks where it is paining. Organ damage, internal bleeding, or abdominal trauma are examples of internal injuries that can happen when you fall too hard. If left untreated, inside injuries can be potentially fatal, even if they may not be seen right away. In order to evaluate and treat internal injuries, prompt medical attention is necessary. To stabilize the patient and avoid complications, treatments may include imaging tests, blood transfusions, surgery, or other procedures. Consult a professional today!