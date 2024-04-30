Teach For America Houston Offers Tips for Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week and Supporting Educator Well-Being

Houston, Texas (April 30, 2024) – As Teacher Appreciation Week (May 6 through May 10) approaches, Teach For America (TFA) Houston, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring every child receives an excellent education, provides ideas on how parents and students can express their appreciation for their hardworking and dedicated educators.

Through an informal survey conducted on social media, TFA asked teachers what gifts or gestures educators would most appreciate. Here is what they found:

Massage/spa gift certificates

Gift cards

Food

Coffee

Tickets to fun events

An email to their principal or other administrator with positive feedback

Handwritten cards from students

Flowers

An update from a former student on how they’re doing

Memory book or cards that include favorite things about their teacher

Classroom decor/supplies

“Teachers’ well-being directly impacts the success of students and the entire education community, which is why we need to express to our teachers how much we appreciate them,” said Tiffany Cuellar Needham, executive director of TFA Houston. “Through doing so, we can ensure that teachers feel valued, empowered, and equipped to make a lasting impact in the lives of their students.”

Recognizing the importance of mental and emotional well-being for teachers, TFA also encourages teachers to prioritize self-care and seek support when needed – not only during Teacher Appreciation Week but all year long. Here are some suggestions:

Community connection time: Spend time with colleagues and build a supportive community.

Spend time with colleagues and build a supportive community. Mindfulness and journaling:Engage in mindfulness practices and journal to promote self-reflection and emotional well-being.

Taking time outside the classroom:Allocate time outside teaching hours for personal pursuits and relaxation.

Professional growth:Pursue development opportunities and celebrating achievements in the classroom.

Disconnecting to reconnect:Take breaks from work, engaging in a “digital detox,” and prioritizing personal connections.

“We can also support teachers’ holistic well-being by ensuring they receive fair compensation for their contributions, offering professional support on campus, maintaining manageable teacher-to-student ratios, and considering teachers’ perspectives in policy matters, said Needham.