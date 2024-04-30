Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2024 is Restoration, Renewal & Regeneration.

Brian Herod, Project Manager for Japhet Creek Restoration Project

Creek, Community, and Self Restoration

Sunday, June 30, 6 p.m. central, online

For over a decade, a Houston community worked to restore a local creek. Join Brian Herod, Project Manager for the Japhet Creek Restoration Project, to hear the story of communities’ engagement with this hidden gem of a creek and one leader’s story of relationship with this historic place. Time for interactive Q&A with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/creek-community-and-self-restoration-tickets-891622495887. This program will be recorded and the recording distributed to all registrants. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.