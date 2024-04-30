Sunday, June 2, 2 – 3:30 pm CT, online

June 2024 is the perfect time to refresh your advocacy knowledge and set goals for engaging your faith community around issues that impact the planet and its peoples. Why is it such a perfect time? With the 2024 elections looming, it’s time to get ready. Faith communities typically don’t want to be seen as “political,” but, as we’ll cover in this workshop, faith communities can—and should—provide important education and leadership roles in nonpartisan civic engagement. Join Bee Moorhead, executive director of Texas Impact, an interfaith justice advocacy organization, and her colleagues, to talk about what that looks like “in real life,” and do a deep dive into Texas Impact’s specific Houston-area resources and projects. Register for this event on www.eventbrite.com at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/interfaith-justice-advocacy-workshop-tickets-886402292117. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.