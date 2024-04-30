Houston’s Art Bike Parade and Festival Returns for its Third Year Celebrating Creativity and Community

Free event on Mother’s Day weekend at historic MacGregor Park

HOUSTON – April 29, 2024 – Houston Parks Board (HPB) and the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art (OSCVA) join forces again to present the third annual Houston Art Bike Parade and Festival on May 11 during Mother’s Day weekend. This free, family-friendly event is open to all with a range of activities at the culturally historic MacGregor Park, which has served as a significant gathering and recreational space for Houstonians for nearly a century. This event is a celebration of the artist in everyone, along with Houston’s great parks and trails.

The city-wide festival will kick off with the Art Bike Parade from 10 am. The parade is open to all Houstonians, and registration is free. At the event, attendees can expect special activations to celebrate Mother’s Day, such as a photobooth, cardmaking, and alcohol-free “momosas” sponsored by Tampico and much more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to decorate bikes and safety vests, enjoy art stations, and learn more about summer programming and offerings from local community organizations, offering various creative and engaging activities for families. The festival also includes free food, but attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and water to complement their festival experience.

“We believe that greenspaces like MacGregor Park are not just destinations for recreation but also hubs that ignite inspiration and imagination,” said Beth White, President and CEO, HPB. “MacGregor Park is the idyllic backdrop for this event because of its rich history and active community. It’s a place that has continuously inspired this community – from artists, visitors, and trail users from across our city.”

Over 200 student-led art bike projects of all shapes and sizes — created by students across local schools, such as Smith Elementary School and Blackshear Elementary School — will ride in the parade as HPB and the Orange Show continue their partnership with Houston Independent School District (HISD). The parade will conclude with an award ceremony recognizing exemplary creations from HISD classrooms and community participants.

“The Art Bike Festival is a celebration of our city’s diverse artistic expressions,” said Lafayette Herring, Board President, OSCVA. “It’s also an opportunity for people to experience art in a fun and interactive way at MacGregor Park, a place where natural beauty and historical legacy come together.”

As MacGregor Park prepares to undergo long-planned renovations slated to begin next year, the festivities will infuse opportunities for attendees to learn about the plans, give additional input, and meet the design team. The park’s transformational enhancements — following over 1,200 enthusiastic community interactions through an extensive engagement process — are a testament to Houston’s commitment to investing in parks and greenspaces. The recent approval by Houston City Council for visionary improvements, propelled by a generous $27 million catalyst gift from the Kinder Foundation, marks a significant step in the project. Additional funds are being raised to complete the full project to ensure that MacGregor Park continues to flourish as a vibrant hub of creativity and recreation for all.

“I am thrilled to see the Art Bike Festival returning to MacGregor Park,” said Kenneth Allen, Director, Houston Parks and Recreation Department. “This event not only celebrates creativity and community but also underscores the importance of our parks as vibrant spaces for cultural expression and recreational activities. MacGregor Park’s upcoming renovations will further enhance this iconic greenspace and ensure that it remains a cherished hub of artistic expression and recreation.”

The Third Annual Houston Art Bike Parade & Festival is presented by the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art and the Houston Parks Board, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Special Events and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, and with support from The Brown Foundation and Houston Independent School District.

More information on the Art Bike Festival can be found at www.houstonartbike.com. Houstonians who are interested in participating in the parade portion of the event are encouraged to register online.

Houston Parks Board expands, improves, and protects parks and greenspace in the Houston region. Since 1976, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has utilized public-private partnerships and its extensive philanthropic, government, and community relationships to provide equitable access to quality parks and greenspace to the Greater Houston region. In addition to leading the transformational Bayou Greenways initiative, Houston Parks Board cares for more than 2,600 acres of greenspace and supports park projects large and small. For more information, visit houstonparksboard.org.

The Houston Parks and Recreation Department (H.P.A.R.D.) stewards and manages 382 parks and over 38,486 acres of parkland and greenspace for the City of Houston and develops and implements recreational programming for citizens of all ages and abilities. For more information on the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, visit www.houstonparks.org or email at askparks@houstontx.gov.

The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art preserves, promotes, and documents visionary art environments, provides opportunities for the expression of personal artistic vision, and creates a community where that expression is valued. The organization owns and operates The Orange Show, The Beer Can House, and Smither Park in addition to producing year-long programming that fulfills its mission and provides opportunities for the exploration and education of local folk and visionary art. As a publicly funded non-profit 501(c)3 organization, the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art receives funding, in part, from grants through The City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, Texas Commission on the Arts, The Brown Foundation, Houston Endowment, Wortham Foundation, Silver Eagle Distributors, as well as private contributions, in-kind support, and volunteer assistance. www.orangeshow.org.