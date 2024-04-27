AFROCENTRIK AHED AWARDS 2024 PRESS RELEASE

The City of Houston will be lit on Sunday 26th of May 2024 as Afrocentrik Television channel 27.9 Houston hosts the Sophomore edition of the Afrocentrik Honors for Excellence in Diaspora (AHED) Awards.

The AHED Awards is a non-competitive honor within the African Diaspora community that celebrates the commitment, impact and the contributions of individuals and organizations in the Greater Houston Metro Area.

As Africans in the Diaspora, several organizations have shown their commitment towards the common development and prosperity of people and resources in the state we all call home – Texas, and most importantly, Greater Houston Metro Area with its diverse immigrant population.

Over 30 organizations will be honored at this year’s AHED in seven (7) categories of organizations: Social; Community & Cultural; Professional; Civic & Political; Faith-Based; Non-Profit and Educational.

Special categories of Awards include: The President’s Volunteers Service Awards and the Pinnacle Awards.

The event is expected to host between 350 and 400 guests, City and State elected officials, community luminaries and the creme de la creme of the African Diaspora in Houston.

AHED will take place at the GSH Event Center, 9550 West Bellfort Avenue, Houston TX 77031. Red carpet kicks off the event at 5pm and the ceremony follows immediately at 6pm exactly. Dinner, networking, entertainment, culture and community will be highlights of the event.

More information: www.afrocentriktv.com

Press Conference will be held on Sunday 5th of May 2024 at Afrocentrik TV studios, 8700 Commerce Park, Suite 232 Houston TX 77036 at 3pm.

An exhibition of some Award paraphernalia will be available.

Be advised to park at the back and access through the rear door of the building.

For Exclusive interviews: 281 571 1931 & 832 298 8400

Meals & Drinks to be served.