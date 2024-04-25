Today is World Malaria Day – Zero Malaria Starts with Us!

Malaria Infects Approximately 2,000 Americans Each Year

HOUSTON – Every year, April 25th marks World Malaria Day – a day to recognize the global efforts to combat one of the world’s deadliest diseases. Malaria is a serious disease caused by a parasite transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. With rising temperatures and mosquito season upon us, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) wants to encourage residents to take precautions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), malaria kills more than 400,000 people worldwide each year, mostly young children. In the United States, approximately 2,000 cases are reported every year, almost all from recent travelers returning from countries where malaria transmission occurs, many from sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

Malaria patients often experience fever, chills, and flu-like illness, which can be life-threatening if not treated on time. Malaria is most common in warm, tropical areas of the world and can be prevented by taking certain precautions.

The CDC recommends taking the following precautions to prevent malaria:

Take antimalarial medication as prescribed : If you’re traveling to an area where malaria is common, your doctor may prescribe medication to prevent infection. It’s important to take the medication exactly as prescribed, both before and after your trip.

: If you’re traveling to an area where malaria is common, your doctor may prescribe medication to prevent infection. It’s important to take the medication exactly as prescribed, both before and after your trip. Use insect repellent : Use a mosquito repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or IR3535. Apply the repellent to exposed according to label instructions.

: Use a mosquito repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, or IR3535. Apply the repellent to exposed according to label instructions. Wear protective clothing: Wear long-sleeve shirts, long pants, and socks whenever possible to help protect against mosquito bites.

Wear long-sleeve shirts, long pants, and socks whenever possible to help protect against mosquito bites. Stay in air-conditioned or well-screened areas : If possible, stay in a room with air conditioning or with window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out.

: If possible, stay in a room with air conditioning or with window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out. Use bed nets : Sleep under a mosquito net that’s been treated with insecticide, especially if you’re staying in a place without air conditioning or window and door screens.

: Sleep under a mosquito net that’s been treated with insecticide, especially if you’re staying in a place without air conditioning or window and door screens. Avoid outdoor activities during peak mosquito hours: Mosquitoes that transmit malaria are most active at dusk and dawn, so it’s best to stay indoors during these times if possible.

It’s important to note that these precautions can also help prevent other mosquito-borne illnesses, such as dengue fever and Zika virus.

HCPH’s Mosquito and Vector Control Division (MVCD) is dedicated to safeguarding residents from mosquito-borne illnesses throughout the year. This is achieved by conducting countywide mosquito trapping, testing mosquito pools for viruses, and providing treatment to neighborhoods where a virus is detected. To stay informed about mosquito-borne disease activity, services, and proposed treatments, interactive maps can be accessed at hcphtx.org/ mc .

For other mosquito prevention tips and resources, visit hcphtx.org/PreventTheBite. For more information on malaria, please visit the CDC malaria website at www.cdc.gov/malaria or call the CDC Malaria Hotline at 1-855-856-4713.