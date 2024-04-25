The Publics Assistance needed to find Next Of Kin

April 24, 2024

To Whom It May Concern:

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.

HUBERT TRACY LEE – White Male, 05/071966: Mr. Lee died in the 23800 block of Lestergate Drive in

Spring, TX on 03/18/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-

927-5000 and refer to case ML24-1093.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/120203)

CHARLES THOMAS BURGERT – White Male, 11/11/1956: Mr.

Burgert died in the 3700 block of Watonga Boulevard in Houston, TX on 3/19/2024. Please call the

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-1102.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/120204)

JAMES EDWARD CULLEY – White Male, 09/20/1960: Mr. Culley died in the 3300 block of Harrisburg

Boulevard in Houston, TX on 03/30/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic

Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-1255.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/120205)

HENRY ISAIAH JOHNSON – Black Male, 10/05/1947: Mr.

Johnson died in the 4200 block of Walker Street in Houston, TX on 04/02/2024. Please call the

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-1309.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/120207)

JOHN WAYNE STONEHAM – Black Male, 03/15/1968: Mr. Stoneham may have also been known as John Lee Williams or John Wayne Williams. He died in the 300 block of W Interstate 610 N in Houston, TX on 04/04/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927- 5000 and refer to case ML24-1329.

(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/120209)