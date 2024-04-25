The Publics Assistance needed to find Next Of Kin

April 24, 2024
To Whom It May Concern:
We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or friends may see the information and contact this office.
Sincerely,
Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D., D-ABFE ID Coordinator
Forensic Investigations
The information follows on the next page:
HUBERT TRACY LEE – White Male, 05/071966: Mr. Lee died in the 23800 block of Lestergate Drive in
Spring, TX on 03/18/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-
927-5000 and refer to case ML24-1093.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/120203)
CHARLES THOMAS BURGERT – White Male, 11/11/1956: Mr.
Burgert died in the 3700 block of Watonga Boulevard in Houston, TX on 3/19/2024. Please call the
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-1102.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/120204)
JAMES EDWARD CULLEY – White Male, 09/20/1960: Mr. Culley died in the 3300 block of Harrisburg
Boulevard in Houston, TX on 03/30/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic
Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-1255.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/120205)
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Page 3 of 3
1861 Old Spanish Trail, Houston, Texas 77054 | (832) 927-5000 | (832) 927-2869 (F) |
ifs.harriscountytx.gov
HENRY ISAIAH JOHNSON – Black Male, 10/05/1947: Mr.
Johnson died in the 4200 block of Walker Street in Houston, TX on 04/02/2024. Please call the
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML24-1309.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/120207)
JOHN WAYNE STONEHAM – Black Male, 03/15/1968: Mr. Stoneham may have also been known as John Lee
Williams or John Wayne Williams. He died in the 300 block of W Interstate 610 N in Houston, TX on
04/04/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927- 5000 and refer
to case ML24-1329.
(https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/120209)
JOHN WAYNE STONEHAM – Black Male, 03/15/1968: Mr. Stoneham may have also been known as John Lee Williams or John Wayne Williams. He died in the 300 block of W Interstate 610 N in Houston, TX on 04/04/2024. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927- 5000 and refer to case ML24-1329.