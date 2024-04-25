Katy ISD Advances Sixteen Teams to Destination Imagination Global Finals Tournament

KATY, TX [April 24, 2024] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) proudly celebrates a remarkable achievement as sixteen of its teams have secured their spots in the prestigious Global Finals Tournament after an exhilarating display of innovation and teamwork at the 25th Texas Lone Star State Finals for Destination Imagination.

The following teams qualified to represent Katy ISD at the Global Finals Tournament:

Campus Team Name Challenge

(Elementary, Middle & Secondary) State Ranking Alexander Elementary Phoenix 5 Engineering – Going the Distance (Elementary) 2nd Alexander Elementary Bright Lights Fine Arts – In Motion (Elementary) 2nd Alexander Elementary The Shooting Tie Dye Sharks Engineering – Going the Distance (Elementary) 6th Alexander Elementary Blooming Blossoms Service Learning – Uncharted (Elementary) 6th Memorial Parkway Elementary The Candy Nerds Improvisational – So Extra (Elementary) 1st Nottingham Elementary Chocolate Fudge Cookies Fine Arts – Motion (Elementary) 6th Wilson Elementary The Talented Tribe Service Learning – Uncharted (Elementary) 4th Beck, McMeans, & Woodcreek Junior High, Exley Elementary Team DInoMite! Scientific – Blast from the Past (Middle) 4th Beckendorff Junior High Team T-R. EX Engineering – Going the Distance (Middle) 4th McMeans Junior High Industrialists Technical – Pinball Heroes (Middle) 1st McMeans Junior High 5 to Infinity Fine Arts – In Motion (Middle) 5th Cinco Ranch High School Two-Toed Dinos Fine Arts – Motion (Secondary) 6th Seven Lakes High School “Houston We Have a Problem” Scientific – Blast from the Past (Secondary) 3rd Seven Lakes, Jordan, & Tompkins High School Ordinary Extras Improvisational – So Extra (Secondary) 2nd Seven Lakes & Jordan High School The Ultimate Knights Engineering – Going the Distance (Secondary) 3rd Tompkins High School Epic Failiers Service Learning – Uncharted (Secondary) 5th

In a field of over 500 competitive teams, the spirit of innovation was on full display at this year’s state competition. Among the standout performances, Bright Lights from Alexander Elementary shone bright, earning the distinguished High Instant Challenge accolade. Meanwhile, team “Houston We Have a Problem” from Seven Lakes High School clinched the esteemed Da Vinci Award, triumphing in the Scientific Challenge. Team Ordinary Extras from Seven Lakes, Jordan, and Tompkins High School secured third place in the Extreme Instant Challenge, a remarkable achievement. The Candy Nerds from Memorial Parkway Elementary claimed the top spot in their division. Notably, team Industrialists from McMeans Junior High clinched first place in their category, while also earning the High Instant Challenge distinction and the highly coveted Renaissance Award.

“The consistent success of Katy ISD’s students is truly inspiring as they continually demonstrate exceptional teamwork and ingenuity. Their relentless work ethic allows them to unlock their limitless potential while honing their critical thinking and collaboration skills,” said Dr. Joan Otten, Director of the Gifted & Talented/Advanced Academics Department. “As they advance to the global stage, we extend our heartfelt wishes for their continued excellence and success,” she added.

Destination Imagination stands as an extraordinary non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational programs that nurture creativity and teamwork among students. Participants engage in selecting a “Challenge,” devising innovative solutions, and presenting them through captivating skits. Additionally, teams undergo the ultimate test of their improvisational skills in the adrenaline-fueled “Instant Challenge.” With over 100,000 students from more than 30 countries participating annually, Destination Imagination continues to inspire and empower young minds worldwide.

The anticipation continues to build leading up to the Destination Imagination Global Finals that will take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from May 22 – 25.

