Katy ISD Advances Sixteen Teams to Destination Imagination Global Finals Tournament

KATY, TX [April 24, 2024] – Katy Independent School District (Katy ISD) proudly celebrates a remarkable achievement as sixteen of its teams have secured their spots in the prestigious Global Finals Tournament after an exhilarating display of innovation and teamwork at the 25th Texas Lone Star State Finals for Destination Imagination.

The following teams qualified to represent Katy ISD at the Global Finals Tournament:

 

Campus

  

Team Name

  

Challenge
(Elementary, Middle & Secondary)

  

State Ranking
 

Alexander Elementary

  

Phoenix 5

  

Engineering – Going the Distance (Elementary)

 

  

2nd
 

Alexander Elementary

  

Bright Lights

  

Fine Arts – In Motion (Elementary)

 

  

2nd
 

Alexander Elementary

  

The Shooting Tie Dye Sharks

  

Engineering – Going the Distance (Elementary)

 

  

6th
 

Alexander Elementary

  

Blooming Blossoms

  

Service Learning – Uncharted (Elementary)

 

  

6th
 

Memorial Parkway Elementary

 

  

The Candy Nerds

  

Improvisational – So Extra (Elementary)

  

1st
 

Nottingham Elementary

  

Chocolate Fudge Cookies

  

Fine Arts – Motion (Elementary)

 

  

6th
 

Wilson Elementary

 

  

The Talented Tribe

  

Service Learning – Uncharted (Elementary)

 

  

4th
 

Beck, McMeans, & Woodcreek Junior High, Exley Elementary

  

Team DInoMite!

  

Scientific – Blast from the Past (Middle)

 

  

4th
 

Beckendorff Junior High

  

Team T-R. EX

  

Engineering – Going the Distance (Middle)

 

  

4th
 

McMeans Junior High

  

Industrialists

  

Technical – Pinball Heroes (Middle)

 

  

1st
 

McMeans Junior High

  

5 to Infinity

  

Fine Arts – In Motion (Middle)

 

  

5th
 

Cinco Ranch High School

  

Two-Toed Dinos

  

Fine Arts – Motion (Secondary)

 

  

6th
 

Seven Lakes High School

 

  

“Houston We Have a Problem”

  

Scientific – Blast from the Past (Secondary)

 

  

3rd
 

Seven Lakes, Jordan, & Tompkins High School

 

  

Ordinary Extras

  

Improvisational – So Extra (Secondary)

  

2nd
 

Seven Lakes & Jordan High School

 

  

The Ultimate Knights

  

Engineering – Going the Distance (Secondary)

 

  

3rd
 

Tompkins High School

 

  

Epic Failiers

  

Service Learning – Uncharted (Secondary)

 

  

5th

In a field of over 500 competitive teams, the spirit of innovation was on full display at this year’s state competition. Among the standout performances, Bright Lights from Alexander Elementary shone bright, earning the distinguished High Instant Challenge accolade. Meanwhile, team “Houston We Have a Problem” from Seven Lakes High School clinched the esteemed Da Vinci Award, triumphing in the Scientific Challenge. Team Ordinary Extras from Seven Lakes, Jordan, and Tompkins High School secured third place in the Extreme Instant Challenge, a remarkable achievement. The Candy Nerds from Memorial Parkway Elementary claimed the top spot in their division. Notably, team Industrialists from McMeans Junior High clinched first place in their category, while also earning the High Instant Challenge distinction and the highly coveted Renaissance Award.

“The consistent success of Katy ISD’s students is truly inspiring as they continually demonstrate exceptional teamwork and ingenuity. Their relentless work ethic allows them to unlock their limitless potential while honing their critical thinking and collaboration skills,” said Dr. Joan Otten, Director of the Gifted & Talented/Advanced Academics Department. “As they advance to the global stage, we extend our heartfelt wishes for their continued excellence and success,” she added.

Destination Imagination stands as an extraordinary non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational programs that nurture creativity and teamwork among students. Participants engage in selecting a “Challenge,” devising innovative solutions, and presenting them through captivating skits. Additionally, teams undergo the ultimate test of their improvisational skills in the adrenaline-fueled “Instant Challenge.” With over 100,000 students from more than 30 countries participating annually, Destination Imagination continues to inspire and empower young minds worldwide.

The anticipation continues to build leading up to the Destination Imagination Global Finals that will take place in Kansas City, Missouri, from May 22 – 25.

2024 Destination Imagination Photo Gallery