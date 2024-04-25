Houston Chamber Choir presents 2024 gala Lights, Camera, Action! on Saturday, May 18th at Petroleum Club of Houston downtown

WHAT: The Grammy® Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir presents its 2024 gala entitled Lights, Camera, Action! on Saturday, May 18th at the Petroleum Club of Houston. Join the Houston Chamber Choir for a starry night of glamour.

A cocktail reception featuring a signature cocktail begins at 6 p.m., and dinner and entertainment at 7 p.m. Pre-dinner music includes a jazz combo.

The event is a celebration of the organization and a festive party for current supporters, as well as an opportunity for new friends to experience what the Houston Chamber Choir is about. Of course, music will be a big part of the evening. Enjoy cocktail hour and dinner while listening to the timeless music of stage and screen performed by the talented members of the Choir.

This year’s gala will be hosted by choir alumnus Jack Byrom, who will not only emcee the event but also perform a solo during the musical entertainment. Additionally, the gala will include an auction and a raffle offering exciting prizes such as a trip to Tequila, Mexico, a staycation at the Post Oak Hotel with a Porsche rental, artwork from our season artist, and a bottle of artisanal, small-batch Tequila Atanasio.

WHEN: Saturday, May 18, 2024 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE: Petroleum Club of Houston, 1201 Louisiana St., Houston, TX 77002

COST: Tickets start at $250, and table sponsorships are $3,000 and up. Educators can purchase a ticket for $150. Go to www.houstonchamberchoir.org/gala-2024 to purchase tickets and learn about the benefits for each sponsor level.

ATTIRE: Black tie optional/cocktail

Photo credit: Jeff Grass Photography and Ken Jones

About Houston Chamber Choir

Led by Founder and Artistic Director Robert Simpson, the Houston Chamber Choir is a Grammy® Award-winning ensemble of 24 professional musicians selected from the finest choral artists in our region. “One of the jewels of the city’s cultural scene” (Houston Chronicle), the Houston Chamber Choir has brought Houston an array of choral works for 28 years ranging from early music and Baroque masterpieces, including the city’s first period instrument performance of Bach’s B Minor Mass, to the rarely heard Third Sacred Concert by Duke Ellington, and performances and premieres of works by today’s leading composers, many with Houston ties — David Ashley White, Christopher Theofanidis, Dominick DiOrio, J. Todd Frazier, Mark Buller, Karim Al-Zand, Pierre Jalbert, Marcus Maroney, and Daniel Knaggs.

The Houston Chamber Choir’s awards include Chorus America’s Margaret Hillis Award for Choral Excellence and the American Prize. They were one of 24 international ensembles selected to appear at the 2020 World Symposium on Choral Music in New Zealand. The Houston Chamber Choir has appeared at national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association, the American Guild of Organists, and Chorus America. Tours have taken them to Mexico, Wales, and the Northeastern United States where they performed at Trinity Church, Wall Street in New York City, and Yale University at the invitation of the Institute of Sacred Music.

The Houston Chamber Choir’s recording of the complete choral works of French composer Maurice Duruflé was awarded the 2019 Grammy® Award for Best Choral Performance. In January 2022, Signum Classics released its newest recording of compositions by acclaimed British composer Bob Chilcott. For this recording, the Houston Chamber Choir is joined by the Treble Choir of Houston directed by Marianna Parnas-Simpson. The title work, Circlesong, is a 13-movement composition for two choirs, two pianos, and percussion based on indigenous poetry of North America.