Harmony Public Schools earns 5 ‘Best High School in City’ rankings by U.S. News & World Report

[HOUSTON]— Five Harmony Public High Schools were ranked the Top High School in their city in this week’s highly prestigious U.S. News & World Report annual ranking of Top High Schools in America.

In determining its top schools, U.S. News & World Report looks at a variety of factors, including college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), and college curriculum breadth (10%).

In total, 13 Harmony campuses were ranked within the Top 10 in their communities. All 23 Harmony high schools statewide made the U.S. News rankings.

‘Top 10 in City’ Harmony High Schools

1 in Beaumont (Harmony Science Academy-Beaumont)

1 in Carrollton (Harmony Science Academy-Carrollton)

1 in Euless (Harmony Science Academy-Euless)

1 in Garland (Harmony School of Innovation-Garland)

1 in Katy (Harmony School of Innovation-Katy)

2 in Laredo (Harmony School of Excellence-Laredo)

2 in Pflugerville (Harmony Science Academy-Pflugerville)

2 in Sugar Land (Harmony School of Innovation-Sugar Land)

3 in Fort Worth (Harmony School of Innovation-Fort Worth)

6 in Brownsville (Harmony School of Innovation-Brownsville)

6 in El Paso (Harmony Science Academy-El Paso)

8 in Austin (Harmony School of Endeavor-Austin)

9 in El Paso (Harmony School of Innovation-El Paso)

Harmony also had four campuses place among the Top 100 high schools in Texas:

Harmony School of Innovation-Katy (37), Harmony School of Endeavor-Austin (94), Harmony School of Innovation-Sugar Land (95) and Harmony School of Discovery-Houston (97).

Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning and college readiness. The system has a 98 percent graduation rate for its high school seniors, and 100 percent college acceptance rate among its graduating seniors.

Also at Harmony, we don’t just provide an education for our students. We prepare them for the real world. As a part of the big picture, Harmony Public Schools aim to produce well-rounded, top tier leaders who go into the world and make a difference. As a part of our North Star, we center our educational backbone on five principles: Preparedness, Future Plans, Problem Solving, Collaboration and Passion.

With these five points, our students graduate at the top of their classes while pursuing a postsecondary educational pathway aligned with their goals.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for both students and team members.