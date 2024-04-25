Congratulations to the Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership, Class of 2024!

On the 4th of April, the Fort Bend Chamber held its 21st Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership (ENL) graduation ceremony at The George Ranch Historical Park recognizing another remarkable class of outstanding nonprofit leaders. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The George Foundation, designed this program to strengthen nonprofit organizations and better equip them to serve the community. The ENL program combines a real-world, organization-based perspective with current thinking and concrete skills to bolster the capacity and effectiveness of the Fort Bend nonprofit sector. Class participants are selected each year from a wide spectrum of the area’s populace. Congratulations to the graduates of the Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership, Class of 2024.

Presenting the Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership, Class of 2024:

Ana Alicia

Acosta

Fort Bend Museum

Fatima

Adeel

AccessHealth

Eileen

Akerson

Child Advocates of Fort Bend

Carol

Alcorta

Rosenberg Richmond Helping Hands

Auvonnie

Alexander

United Against Human Trafficking

Devon

Anderson

Justice Forward TX

Rene’

Cannavo

East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministries, Inc.

Karri

Axtell

The Arc Fort Bend County

Sarah Beth

Baca

ARTreach

Denise

Bean

Family Life and Community Resource Center

Jennifer

Breneman

Fort Bend Women’s Center

Sade

Brown

Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

Madeleine

Calcote-Garcia

Fort Bend History Association

Mark

Davis

Forever Families Inc.

Anthony

Emerson

The Brookwood Community

Yvonne

Eype

UFCS

Dominic

Farino

Rupani Foundation

Charlotte

Fostey

The Menninger Clinic

Crystal

Gonzalez

Terry High School/ CORE

Shannon

Gore

Fort Bend County Social Services

Taylor

Grimes

Family Houston

Guy

Hardin

Hannah

Harrison

GiGi’s Playhouse – Sugar Land

Emma

Haymaker

The Brookwood Community

Tracy

Hobdy

Rosenberg Railroad Museum

Chris

Knight

PTSD Foundation of America

Dawn

Lawless

Counseling Connections for Change, Inc.

Kameela

Lewis

Lamar Educational Awards Foundation

Tana

Lichay

Transitions – Birds Nest

Alondra

Lopez Huerta

Hope For Three Autism Advocates

Lou

Mancinas

Arshia

Memon

Dahlia

Moreno

Hope For Three Autism Advocates

Alice

Munox

Brazos Bend Guardianship Services

Chelsi

Oestreich

Fort Bend Junior Service League

Kristie

Phillips

Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels

Esmeralda

Reyes

Main Street Ministries

Candice

Reyes

Her Well

Danikka

Roberts

Forever Families, Inc.

Megan

Roiz

Houston ToolBank

Lindsay

Rolph

Fort Bend Junior Service League

Nell

Schwartz

East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, Inc.

David L.

Sincere, Jr.

Fort Bend Transformation Church

Shaye

Skinner

The Sanctuary Foster Care Services

Melinda

Stephenson

Clothed by Faith

Brian

Teague

We Love HTX

Kyra M.

Tircuit

Creative Dreams Outreach Center

Cristina

Umanzor

Hope For Three Autism Advocates

Andrea

Williams

CarePartners

Jane

Wood

East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, Inc.

Ariel

Zagala

Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston-Mamie George Community Center

The concept for the ENL program grew out of what was perceived as a significant opportunity to develop and sustain nonprofit board and staff leadership in Fort Bend County for the effective use of community resources. ENL is an eight-month program, September through April, with approximately 50 participants. Sessions begin with an overnight opening retreat in The Woodlands followed by seven, one-day sessions covering Board Governance, Organizational Audit, Strategic Planning, Assembling the Workforce, Fundraising and Financials. The Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership program is completed with a Capstone and Graduation ceremony.

Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership Class of 2025 applications are now available. For more information on the program contact Juliette Nessmith at Juliette@fortbendcc.org or 281-566-2161.  

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region.  The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.