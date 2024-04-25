Congratulations to the Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership, Class of 2024!

On the 4th of April, the Fort Bend Chamber held its 21st Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership (ENL) graduation ceremony at The George Ranch Historical Park recognizing another remarkable class of outstanding nonprofit leaders. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The George Foundation, designed this program to strengthen nonprofit organizations and better equip them to serve the community. The ENL program combines a real-world, organization-based perspective with current thinking and concrete skills to bolster the capacity and effectiveness of the Fort Bend nonprofit sector. Class participants are selected each year from a wide spectrum of the area’s populace. Congratulations to the graduates of the Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership, Class of 2024.
Presenting the Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership, Class of 2024:
|
Ana Alicia
|
Acosta
|
Fort Bend Museum
|
Fatima
|
Adeel
|
AccessHealth
|
Eileen
|
Akerson
|
Child Advocates of Fort Bend
|
|
Carol
|
Alcorta
|
Rosenberg Richmond Helping Hands
|
Auvonnie
|
Alexander
|
United Against Human Trafficking
|
Devon
|
Anderson
|
Justice Forward TX
|
Rene’
|
Cannavo
|
East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministries, Inc.
|
Karri
|
Axtell
|
The Arc Fort Bend County
|
Sarah Beth
|
Baca
|
ARTreach
|
Denise
|
Bean
|
Family Life and Community Resource Center
|
Jennifer
|
Breneman
|
Fort Bend Women’s Center
|
Sade
|
Brown
|
Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce
|
Madeleine
|
Calcote-Garcia
|
Fort Bend History Association
|
Mark
|
Davis
|
Forever Families Inc.
|
Anthony
|
Emerson
|
The Brookwood Community
|
Yvonne
|
Eype
|
UFCS
|
Dominic
|
Farino
|
Rupani Foundation
|
Charlotte
|
Fostey
|
The Menninger Clinic
|
Crystal
|
Gonzalez
|
Terry High School/ CORE
|
Shannon
|
Gore
|
Fort Bend County Social Services
|
Taylor
|
Grimes
|
Family Houston
|
|
Guy
|
Hardin
|
|
|
Hannah
|
Harrison
|
GiGi’s Playhouse – Sugar Land
|
Emma
|
Haymaker
|
The Brookwood Community
|
|
Tracy
|
Hobdy
|
Rosenberg Railroad Museum
|
Chris
|
Knight
|
PTSD Foundation of America
|
Dawn
|
Lawless
|
Counseling Connections for Change, Inc.
|
Kameela
|
Lewis
|
Lamar Educational Awards Foundation
|
Tana
|
Lichay
|
Transitions – Birds Nest
|
Alondra
|
Lopez Huerta
|
Hope For Three Autism Advocates
|
Lou
|
Mancinas
|
Arshia
|
Memon
|
|
|
Dahlia
|
Moreno
|
Hope For Three Autism Advocates
|
|
Alice
|
Munox
|
Brazos Bend Guardianship Services
|
|
|
Chelsi
|
Oestreich
|
Fort Bend Junior Service League
|
|
|
Kristie
|
Phillips
|
Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels
|
Esmeralda
|
Reyes
|
Main Street Ministries
|
Candice
|
Reyes
|
Her Well
|
Danikka
|
Roberts
|
Forever Families, Inc.
|
Megan
|
Roiz
|
Houston ToolBank
|
|
Lindsay
|
Rolph
|
Fort Bend Junior Service League
|
Nell
|
Schwartz
|
East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, Inc.
|
David L.
|
Sincere, Jr.
|
Fort Bend Transformation Church
|
Shaye
|
Skinner
|
The Sanctuary Foster Care Services
|
Melinda
|
Stephenson
|
Clothed by Faith
|
Brian
|
Teague
|
We Love HTX
|
|
Kyra M.
|
Tircuit
|
Creative Dreams Outreach Center
|
Cristina
|
Umanzor
|
Hope For Three Autism Advocates
|
Andrea
|
Williams
|
CarePartners
|
Jane
|
Wood
|
East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, Inc.
|
Ariel
|
Zagala
|
Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston-Mamie George Community Center
The concept for the ENL program grew out of what was perceived as a significant opportunity to develop and sustain nonprofit board and staff leadership in Fort Bend County for the effective use of community resources. ENL is an eight-month program, September through April, with approximately 50 participants. Sessions begin with an overnight opening retreat in The Woodlands followed by seven, one-day sessions covering Board Governance, Organizational Audit, Strategic Planning, Assembling the Workforce, Fundraising and Financials. The Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership program is completed with a Capstone and Graduation ceremony.
Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership Class of 2025 applications are now available. For more information on the program contact Juliette Nessmith at Juliette@fortbendcc.org or 281-566-2161.
