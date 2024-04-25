Congratulations to the Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership, Class of 2024!

On the 4th of April, the Fort Bend Chamber held its 21st Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership (ENL) graduation ceremony at The George Ranch Historical Park recognizing another remarkable class of outstanding nonprofit leaders. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The George Foundation, designed this program to strengthen nonprofit organizations and better equip them to serve the community. The ENL program combines a real-world, organization-based perspective with current thinking and concrete skills to bolster the capacity and effectiveness of the Fort Bend nonprofit sector. Class participants are selected each year from a wide spectrum of the area’s populace. Congratulations to the graduates of the Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership, Class of 2024.

Presenting the Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership, Class of 2024:

Ana Alicia Acosta Fort Bend Museum Fatima Adeel AccessHealth Eileen Akerson Child Advocates of Fort Bend Carol Alcorta Rosenberg Richmond Helping Hands Auvonnie Alexander United Against Human Trafficking Devon Anderson Justice Forward TX Rene’ Cannavo East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministries, Inc. Karri Axtell The Arc Fort Bend County Sarah Beth Baca ARTreach Denise Bean Family Life and Community Resource Center Jennifer Breneman Fort Bend Women’s Center Sade Brown Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Madeleine Calcote-Garcia Fort Bend History Association Mark Davis Forever Families Inc. Anthony Emerson The Brookwood Community Yvonne Eype UFCS Dominic Farino Rupani Foundation Charlotte Fostey The Menninger Clinic Crystal Gonzalez Terry High School/ CORE Shannon Gore Fort Bend County Social Services Taylor Grimes Family Houston Guy Hardin Hannah Harrison GiGi’s Playhouse – Sugar Land Emma Haymaker The Brookwood Community Tracy Hobdy Rosenberg Railroad Museum Chris Knight PTSD Foundation of America Dawn Lawless Counseling Connections for Change, Inc. Kameela Lewis Lamar Educational Awards Foundation Tana Lichay Transitions – Birds Nest Alondra Lopez Huerta Hope For Three Autism Advocates Lou Mancinas Arshia Memon Dahlia Moreno Hope For Three Autism Advocates Alice Munox Brazos Bend Guardianship Services Chelsi Oestreich Fort Bend Junior Service League Kristie Phillips Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels Esmeralda Reyes Main Street Ministries Candice Reyes Her Well Danikka Roberts Forever Families, Inc. Megan Roiz Houston ToolBank Lindsay Rolph Fort Bend Junior Service League Nell Schwartz East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, Inc. David L. Sincere, Jr. Fort Bend Transformation Church Shaye Skinner The Sanctuary Foster Care Services Melinda Stephenson Clothed by Faith Brian Teague We Love HTX Kyra M. Tircuit Creative Dreams Outreach Center Cristina Umanzor Hope For Three Autism Advocates Andrea Williams CarePartners Jane Wood East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, Inc. Ariel Zagala Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston-Mamie George Community Center

The concept for the ENL program grew out of what was perceived as a significant opportunity to develop and sustain nonprofit board and staff leadership in Fort Bend County for the effective use of community resources. ENL is an eight-month program, September through April, with approximately 50 participants. Sessions begin with an overnight opening retreat in The Woodlands followed by seven, one-day sessions covering Board Governance, Organizational Audit, Strategic Planning, Assembling the Workforce, Fundraising and Financials. The Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership program is completed with a Capstone and Graduation ceremony.

Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership Class of 2025 applications are now available. For more information on the program contact Juliette Nessmith at Juliette@fortbendcc.org or 281-566-2161.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.