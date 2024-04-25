Building Community with Financial Literacy: Members Choice Credit Union Hosts Financial Family Fun Fair

Houston, Texas (April 25, 2024) – Members Choice Credit Union (MCCU) successfully transformed its Katy Freeway branch location into a Financial Family Fun Fair on Saturday, April 20. This one-of-a-kind event, designed to infuse the learning of personal finance with fun and accessibility for individuals of all ages, was a unique way for the credit union to commemorate Financial Literacy Month.

The Financial Family Fun Fair featured a variety of activities and learning opportunities, including:

Lemonade Day Registrations : Youth in attendance could learn more and register for Lemonade Day Katy, scheduled for Saturday, May 18. The program, sponsored by MCCU, teaches youth the basics of financial literacy by assisting them in setting up their own lemonade stand for a free and fun interactive experience. Participants could ask questions, sign up, and grab their official Lemonade Day swag.

Homebuying Seminar: Members Choice Mortgage, a turnkey mortgage service from MCCU, hosted a homebuying seminar aimed at assisting first-time homebuyers of all ages in making informed decisions about the homebuying process, mortgage options, and tips for navigating the real estate market with confidence.

Community Blood Drive: MCCU partnered with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center for a blood drive, a testament to its commitment to community service. Attendees who successfully donated received a free umbrella from the Blood Center, a small token of appreciation just in time for springtime showers.

Community Shred Day and Food Drive: As part of the Financial Family Fun Fair, MCCU attendees could safely shred documents, an essential step in safeguarding personal information. Additionally, MCCU held a food drive for those in need, benefiting Katy Christian Ministries, a social service nonprofit that serves Katy/West Houston.

Throughout the event, attendees had the opportunity to step into the MCCU cash machine to win some extra cash and boost their financial wellness as they visited the many booths throughout the fairgrounds. There were also raffles and live entertainment.

“We are thrilled with the success of the Financial Family Fun Fair,” said Gabriela Puente, director of marketing at MCCU. “It was gratifying to see so many of our community members come out to learn about financial topics and give back to the community in meaningful ways. Our goal is to empower individuals, families, and communities with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions to achieve their goals, and we believe the Financial Family Fun Fair offered an interactive and engaging way to do so.”

For more information about MCCU and its upcoming events and programs, visit www.mccu.com.

