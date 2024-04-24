WGU Announces Scholarships for Oklahoma Teachers in Recognition of National Teacher Appreciation Week

Financial Aid Opportunities Available for Current and Aspiring Education Professionals

(Austin – April 23, 2024) — Western Governors University (WGU) will celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week May 6-10 by offering three scholarship programs for current and future education professionals who wish to pursue bachelor’s or master’s degree programs in the Teachers College at WGU’s School of Education, the largest nonprofit, accredited school of education in the country.

“At Western Governors University, we believe that supporting the academic aspirations of teachers is critical to the advancement of the education profession,” said WGU Senior Vice President and Executive Dean of the School of Education, Stacey Ludwig Johnson, Ph.D. “We are honored to provide financial assistance to our outstanding students who are passionate about creating dynamic and engaging learning environments in our nation’s schools.”

Each WGU Loves Teachers Scholarship and WGU Become a Teacher Scholarship is valued up to $4,000. The WGU Loves Teachers Scholarship is designed to help current teachers improve their skill set in the classroom, move into administration, or to assist aspiring teachers in obtaining the required credentials for a rewarding future career as an educator. The WGU Become a Teacher Scholarship is geared toward those interested in becoming a paraprofessional or classroom aide, or in starting the journey to become a licensed K–12 educator.

Each of these two scholarships will be credited to the student’s account at the rate of $1,000 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms. Scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study at WGU, current competency, and other considerations.

In addition, from now through June 30, 2024, WGU is offering an Education Support Professionals Scholarship that may be applied toward any of Teachers College degree programs leading to teacher licensure. This scholarship, worth up to $5,000, is a unique opportunity for paraprofessionals currently working in K-12 schools to receive funds toward tuition, plus a stipend for student teaching. This scholarship will be credited to the student’s account at the rate of $625 per six-month term, renewable for up to four terms, with an additional $2,500 stipend for the student teaching term.

Since its launch in 2003, WGU’s Teachers College has graduated more than 97,000 educators in every state in America and currently enrolls more than 43,000 students. Texas alone has awarded nearly 6,500 degrees. By providing competency-based, flexible, online degree programs, and low, flat-rate tuition, WGU students progress through their courses as soon as they demonstrate mastery. This enables them to learn while working and graduate with less debt than their peers.

“WGU’s ongoing mission to offer support to reduce teaching shortages across the state helps to shape and empower teaching professionals at all levels to excel in their vocation,” said WGU Regional Vice President, Linda Battles, Ed.D. “As we celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week, we value the important investment that WGU’s School of Education is making towards the advancement of the teaching profession.”

In 2023, WGU’s Teachers College awarded more than $8 million in scholarships, marking a significant commitment to helping current and future educators earn their degrees and advance in their careers.

New and enrolling WGU students may apply for the WGU Loves Teachers Scholarship at wgu.edu/teacherappreciation, WGU Become a Teacher Scholarship at wgu.edu/becomeateacher, and the Education Support Professionals Scholarship at wgu.edu/parascholarship, by June 30. To learn more about WGU’s Teachers College and its academic programs, visit wgu.edu/online-teaching-degrees.

About Western Governors University (WGU):

A nonprofit, online university established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, WGU now serves more than 170,000 students nationwide and has awarded more than 360,000 degrees to nearly 320,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In less than 30 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today’s rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and has been featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News and CNN and in The New York Times. Learn more at wgu.edu and wgu.edu/impact.

About The WGU School of Education:

The WGU School of Education, the largest nonprofit, accredited school of education in the country, is a champion of next-generation teaching, learning, and leading. The school is comprised of the Teachers College, providing a proven, student-centered, competency-based model. The Teachers College currently offers 30 graduate and undergraduate programs, including several programs for initial licensure preparation, and currently enrolls about 43,000 active degree-seeking students.