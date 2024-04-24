Vaccines Save Lives: Celebrating World Immunization Week 2024

April 24 – 30 is World Immunization Week

HOUSTON – As World Immunization Week kicks off (April 24-30, 2024), Harris County Public Health (HCPH) joins the global community in highlighting the importance of vaccination, to protect people of all ages against vaccine-preventable diseases. The 2024 World Immunization Week theme, “Humanly Possible”, celebrates 50 years of the World Health Organization’s Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), a global initiative focused on equitable access to vaccines around the world, regardless of geographic location or economic status.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), vaccines are among the most effective tools for preventing serious diseases. Vaccination not only protects individuals from illnesses but also helps to prevent the spread of diseases within communities, especially those that can cause outbreaks.

Despite the benefits of vaccination, there are still communities around the world where access to vaccines remains a challenge. Through initiatives like World Immunization Week, organizations and government agencies aim to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination and improve access to immunization services for all.

During World Immunization Week, HCPH encourages individuals and families to check their vaccination records and ensure they are up to date on recommended vaccines. Vaccines are available for people of all ages, from infants to older adults, and play a critical role in keeping individuals and communities healthy.

HCPH provides a variety of low-cost clinical services, including immunizations, across Harris County. Eligibility to receive these services is based on household size and family income. Community members interested in receiving vaccinations can visit our Health Services page to find the nearest clinic or call the Patient Appointment Center at (713)212-6800 to schedule an appointment.

For information about which immunizations HCPH provides at our clinics, please visit our Immunizations and Vaccinations page. To learn more about vaccines and World Immunization Week, visit the CDC’s website.