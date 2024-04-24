Cross Creek Ranch Celebrates Art, Architecture April 27

(Fulshear, TX –April 24, 2024) — Lovers of art, architecture and a good time will enjoy browsing the original art of local artists and professionally decorated model homes during the Art Market & Home Tour at Cross Creek Ranch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

The Fulshear community’s annual event showcases paintings, ceramics, woodwork, jewelry and other handcrafted items from the First Saturday Arts Market and Market at Sawyer Yards at the Cross Creek Welcome Center, 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane.

“This is one of our favorite events,” said Rob Bamford, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Cross Creek Ranch. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for people to support local art while touring our model homes and getting to know Cross Creek Ranch.”

Accompanying the market will be live music, children’s activities and a food truck. The community’s 15 model homes will be open for touring. Admission is free.

This year’s participants include C. Shel, Ladymilkdeer, Salt, Roses Natural, The Flower Fool, Flowers of the Field, Brenda Gunter Photography, Nancy Sarmiento, Bella’s Flowers, Novel Arts and Crafts, Aimee Kudla, Ki’re, Grammy’s Cookie Jar, The Yankee Woodturner, The Hanging Pendant, Sho’s Kitchen, Rick Spacek, Cammie’s Handmade Soap, Mindful Art by Eugenia Algaze Garcia, Jo Edwards and Michael Vollmer.

The Art Market & Home Tour is one of a handful of public events hosted by Cross Creek Ranch. Homes in the community are priced from the $300,000s.

To learn more about the Art Market & Home Tour, visit www.crosscreektexas.com/artmarket.

To learn more about Cross Creek Ranch, visit www.crosscreektexas.com.

About Cross Creek Ranch

Cross Creek Ranch is a 3,200-acre master-planned community by The Johnson Development Corp. located in Fulshear, just minutes west of the Grand Parkway off FM 1093. The community offers amenities including the Adventure Island Water Park, a boardwalk overlooking a community wildlife and bird sanctuary, miles of hike-and-bike trails and the one-acre Canine Commons dog park with separate areas dedicated for larger and smaller breeds. It also is home to a spacious fitness center and sports complex with tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts, sand volleyball courts and playgrounds for all ages.