Consolidated Communications employees lend a hand to build stronger communities 

Celebrating employees, who volunteer more than 8,000 hours annually, during National Volunteer Week

KATY, Texas – April 22, 2024 – Consolidated Communications is celebrating the dedication of its employees in the communities where they live and work this National Volunteer Week (April 21 – 27), the annual week which recognizes the contributions of volunteers and the impact they have on organizations they serve

In support of the YMCA of Greater Houston, J.R. Richardson, senior account executive at Consolidated Communication, exemplifies this volunteer spirit in Katy. A lifelong volunteer, J.R. attributes his volunteerism to the guidance of his mom, and he got involved with the YMCA after benefiting from the organization’s programs in his youth.

“I volunteer at the YMCA because I was once a child who went to the YMCA”, J.R. said. “Raised in a single-parent household, I had options to do good or bad. At that crossroad with the guidance of my mom, she guided me in the right direction to go to the YMCA. From there I met people of all different nationalities, learned how to communicate with others, played team sports and so much more. That was my upbringing.”

Years later, while working at Consolidated, J.R. was asked by a friend about volunteering at the YMCA in Katy. After being introduced to the local director, he started off emceeing at the annual YMCA Turkey Dash, the annual Thanksgiving Day community event that has become a favorite for him to take part in. The event annually sees about 5,000 runners and raises more than $100,000 thanks in part J.R., volunteers and YMCA staff. In addition to his emcee duties, J.R. volunteers at other events throughout the year supporting the YMCA and serves on its local advisory board.

“The biggest part of volunteering for me is knowing you are making someone else’s life better”, said J.R. “You’re putting a smile on their face and they’re thanking you for what you’re doing out of pure love and generosity. You want them to know you are there for them. I do it because I like to make people smile, and if I can take them away from that problem they might be going through, even for just that instant, all those worries go away.”

Employees from Consolidated Communications volunteered more than 8,700 hours in 2023, supporting nearly 200 organizations across the company’s 20-plus state service area. Since 2019, Consolidated employees have reported more than 33,000 hours of volunteer service.

“We are incredibly proud of our employees’ dedication and effort in giving back to the communities where they live and work,” said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president of corporate communications for Consolidated. “Investing in our communities is at the heart of what we do, and we are thankful to each of our employee volunteers for the positive impact and difference they make in their communities.”

To support and recognize employee volunteers, Consolidated created the Consolidated Cares Employee Volunteer Program in 2022. Through CCI Cares, the company makes contributions of $250 to local non-profits on behalf of employees who volunteer 25 or more hours. As a result of the program and the dedication of employees to their community, since 2022 Consolidated has contributed to 100 non-profits on behalf of employees.

In addition to CCI Cares, the company supported more than 625 nonprofits and community organizations in 2023, contributing more than $1.6 million to more than 200 rural communities. To learn more about Consolidated Communications’ CCI Cares program, employee volunteerism and more community programs, visit https://www.consolidated.com/about-us/community-matters.

