CenterPoint Energy Celebrates National Volunteer Week 

Employees volunteered more than 90,000 hours to local nonprofit organizations in 2023

Houston – April 22, 2024 – CenterPoint Energy is proud to recognize its employees for collectively dedicating nearly 3 million hours since 2002 through volunteering with nonprofits and community organizations. In celebration of National Volunteer Week (April 21 to 27), this achievement highlights CenterPoint Energy employees’ strong commitment to supporting and enriching the communities where they live and serve.

Established in 1974, National Volunteer Week celebrates the positive impact of community volunteers, showing appreciation for their dedication to making a difference by donating their time and talent. CenterPoint Energy’s employees strive to make a positive impact through volunteerism, both through company-organized volunteer efforts and causes meaningful to them.

In 2023, 37% of CenterPoint Energy employees engaged in volunteer work, surpassing both the national average of 23% and the average volunteer rate of 13% within the utility industry. Last year, CenterPoint Energy employees volunteered more than 90,000 volunteer hours to nonprofit organizations, providing nearly $2.7 million dollars in value to the organizations based on the Independent Sector’s Value of Volunteer Time report. Additionally, CenterPoint Energy employees throughout the company and at all levels serve on boards of nonprofits, donating their time and talents to help service organizations achieve their initiatives and missions.

“CenterPoint Energy is committed to providing energy for what matters most to the communities we have the privilege of serving,” said June Deadrick, Vice President, Community Relations at CenterPoint Energy. “Through volunteerism and CenterPoint Energy Foundation grants, our company and employees provide time, energy and financial contributions to organizations and causes that make a positive lasting difference in the lives of others.”

Some of the organizations that CenterPoint Energy employees have volunteered for include:

Granted (Indiana)— For the last three years, employees have donated countless hours to raise money and volunteer for Granted’s Over the Edge event. Granted fulfills wishes and provides support to families going through pediatric cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Employees have raised more than $86,000 for the organization and volunteered for the event which takes place at a CenterPoint Energy facility in Indiana.

Paint Your Heart Out Shreveport (Louisiana)— For 33 consecutive years, CenterPoint Energy has been a proud sponsor of Shreveport’s Paint Your Heart Out program. Paint Your Heart Out is designed to provide painting services and minor exterior repairs to the homes of low-income elderly or disabled citizens in the city.

Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity (Minnesota)— Since 1992, CenterPoint Energy Minnesota employees have volunteered more than 25,000 hours with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity and helped build over 50 homes. Each year, our employees participate in a company-sponsored build week in our service area. CenterPoint Energy and our Foundation have invested more than $800,000 to Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity to support affordable housing in Minnesota.

Long Beach National Night Out (Mississippi)— CenterPoint Energy employees volunteer each year at the City of Long Beach Police Department’s Night Out Against Crime. This event brings together residents of all ages for a free evening of games and activities and community building.

Crayons to Classrooms (Ohio)— Since 2014, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation has donated $200,000 to support Crayons to Classrooms, which provides essential school supplies at no cost to teachers of students in need throughout the Greater Dayton, Ohio region. CenterPoint Energy employees have also participated in volunteer events to create educational tools and activities for classrooms.

United Way of Greater Houston (Texas)— CenterPoint Energy is ranked as one of the top 10 corporate campaigns by the United Way of Greater Houston. In addition to many employees volunteering their time to serve with United Way through board service and committee membership, 45% of our employees made United Way pledges in 2023, with a total of $552,698 pledged by employees across the Greater Houston area.

In addition to volunteering, the CenterPoint Energy Foundation granted $14.8 million in 2023 to support nonprofit organizations focused on increasing community vitality and investments in education.

To learn more about CenterPoint Energy and its community commitment, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Community.