Katy ISD Recognizes 2023-2024 “Of the Year” Employees

KATY, TX [April 18, 2024] – Each year, Katy ISD proudly celebrates the exceptional contributions and influence of its employees at the annual “Of the Year” Awards Ceremony. This year, 33 individuals, along with Campus Rookie of the Year teachers and Campus Teachers of the Year, were honored for representing the spirit of what it means to be a Katy ISD staff member, dedicating their time and talents to enriching the lives of students, families, colleagues, and the broader community. Their commitment and boundless enthusiasm significantly contribute to Katy ISD’s enduring legacy of educational excellence.

In his warm address to the audience, Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools, highlighted the significance of the awards, stating, “To be recognized as an ‘Of the Year’ honoree in this premier district is an honor reserved for the most exceptional individuals. Thank you for your dedication, passion, and commitment to the art and craft of education.”

To close out the memorable evening of celebration that captured the essence of being an educator in Katy ISD, Dr. Gregorski added, “Together, we create the masterpieces that pave the way for our students to live honorable, fulfilling lives to create the future.”Congratulations to this year’s honorees:

Districtwide Principals of the Year:

Debbie Barker – Pattison Elementary

Ethan Crowell – Jordan High School

Districtwide Assistant Principals of the Year:

Jeannette Rodricks – Alexander Elementary

Tiffany Young – Tays Junior High

Districtwide Teachers of the Year:

Jaymee Herrington – Cimarron Elementary

Sara Burke – Taylor High School

Districtwide Rookie Teachers of the Year:

Makenzie Andarsio – Holland Elementary

Jessica Mayhew – Morton Ranch High School

Districtwide Counselors of the Year:

Kelly Bond – Leonard Elementary

Nicole Williams – Haskett Junior High

Kristel Green – Miller Career & Technology Center

Districtwide Library Media Specialists of the Year:

Amy Maddox – Morton Ranch Elementary

Michelle Tuttle – Tompkins High School

Districtwide Licensed Specialist in School Psychology (LSSP) of the Year:

Daniela Assing – Tompkins High School

Districtwide ARD Facilitator of the Year:

Myla Fales – Hutsell Elementary

Districtwide Diagnostician of the Year:

Keli Duerson – Fielder Elementary

Districtwide Speech Language Pathologist of the Year:

Cayla Solis – Cimarron Elementary

Districtwide Maintenance & Operations Employees of the Year:

Wendy Trevino – Maintenance & Operations

Districtwide Nutrition & Food Service Employee of the Year:

Diane Berry – Morton Ranch High School

Districtwide Transportation Employee of the Year:

Maria Rodriguez – East Transportation

Districtwide Nurse of the Year:

Karen Hubbard – Campbell Elementary

Districtwide Instructional Paraprofessionals of the Year:

Kerry Wegmann – Griffin Elementary

Jennifer Spencer – Alexander Elementary

Earnest Jackson – Taylor High School

Districtwide Administrative Paraprofessionals of the Year:

Amy Wheeler – Financial Services

Natalia Flores – Paetow High School

Districtwide Campus Student Support Employee of the Year:

Demi Stillinger – Jordan High School

Districtwide Law Enforcement Employees of the Year :

Officer of the Year – Javier Guillen – Mayde Creek High School

Support Personnel of the Year – Cathy Andrews

Security Officer of the Year – Charles Yell – Golbow Elementary

Districtwide Substitute of the Year :

Adrienne Whalen – Schmalz Elementary

Districtwide Instructional Coaches of the Year:

Reagan Harris – Bear Creek Elementary

Alexandra Hofferek – Taylor High School

During the event, guests enjoyed performances from the Cinco Ranch High School Orchestra.

2024 Katy ISD “Of the Year” Award Honorees

2024 Katy ISD “Of the Year” Event Photo Gallery