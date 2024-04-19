Katy ISD Recognizes 2023-2024 “Of the Year” Employees

KATY, TX [April 18, 2024] – Each year, Katy ISD proudly celebrates the exceptional contributions and influence of its employees at the annual “Of the Year” Awards Ceremony. This year, 33 individuals, along with Campus Rookie of the Year teachers and Campus Teachers of the Year, were honored for representing the spirit of what it means to be a Katy ISD staff member, dedicating their time and talents to enriching the lives of students, families, colleagues, and the broader community. Their commitment and boundless enthusiasm significantly contribute to Katy ISD’s enduring legacy of educational excellence.
In his warm address to the audience, Dr. Ken Gregorski, Superintendent of Schools, highlighted the significance of the awards, stating, “To be recognized as an ‘Of the Year’ honoree in this premier district is an honor reserved for the most exceptional individuals. Thank you for your dedication, passion, and commitment to the art and craft of education.”
To close out the memorable evening of celebration that captured the essence of being an educator in Katy ISD, Dr. Gregorski added, “Together, we create the masterpieces that pave the way for our students to live honorable, fulfilling lives to create the future.”Congratulations to this year’s honorees:
Districtwide Principals of the Year:
- Debbie Barker – Pattison Elementary
- Ethan Crowell – Jordan High School
Districtwide Assistant Principals of the Year:
- Jeannette Rodricks – Alexander Elementary
- Tiffany Young – Tays Junior High
Districtwide Teachers of the Year:
- Jaymee Herrington – Cimarron Elementary
- Sara Burke – Taylor High School
Districtwide Rookie Teachers of the Year:
- Makenzie Andarsio – Holland Elementary
- Jessica Mayhew – Morton Ranch High School
Districtwide Counselors of the Year:
- Kelly Bond – Leonard Elementary
- Nicole Williams – Haskett Junior High
- Kristel Green – Miller Career & Technology Center
Districtwide Library Media Specialists of the Year:
- Amy Maddox – Morton Ranch Elementary
- Michelle Tuttle – Tompkins High School
Districtwide Licensed Specialist in School Psychology (LSSP) of the Year:
- Daniela Assing – Tompkins High School
Districtwide ARD Facilitator of the Year:
- Myla Fales – Hutsell Elementary
Districtwide Diagnostician of the Year:
- Keli Duerson – Fielder Elementary
Districtwide Speech Language Pathologist of the Year:
- Cayla Solis – Cimarron Elementary
Districtwide Maintenance & Operations Employees of the Year:
- Wendy Trevino – Maintenance & Operations
Districtwide Nutrition & Food Service Employee of the Year:
- Diane Berry – Morton Ranch High School
Districtwide Transportation Employee of the Year:
- Maria Rodriguez – East Transportation
Districtwide Nurse of the Year:
- Karen Hubbard – Campbell Elementary
Districtwide Instructional Paraprofessionals of the Year:
- Kerry Wegmann – Griffin Elementary
- Jennifer Spencer – Alexander Elementary
- Earnest Jackson – Taylor High School
Districtwide Administrative Paraprofessionals of the Year:
- Amy Wheeler – Financial Services
- Natalia Flores – Paetow High School
Districtwide Campus Student Support Employee of the Year:
- Demi Stillinger – Jordan High School
Districtwide Law Enforcement Employees of the Year:
- Officer of the Year – Javier Guillen – Mayde Creek High School
- Support Personnel of the Year – Cathy Andrews
- Security Officer of the Year – Charles Yell – Golbow Elementary
Districtwide Substitute of the Year:
- Adrienne Whalen – Schmalz Elementary
Districtwide Instructional Coaches of the Year:
- Reagan Harris – Bear Creek Elementary
- Alexandra Hofferek – Taylor High School
During the event, guests enjoyed performances from the Cinco Ranch High School Orchestra.
2024 Katy ISD “Of the Year” Award Honorees