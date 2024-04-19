Choosing the Right Online Conference Platform for Your Business

Even before COVID-19 forced us to stay and work from home for almost two years, video conferencing tools were necessary in modern work environments. Whether you wanted to connect with remote workers, host online events, or meet clients and customers, a virtual conference platform came into play.

The best part about virtual conference platforms is that they are easy to set up and use and can be leveraged by all kinds of businesses, regardless of their structure or size. However, with various options in the market, choosing the right video conferencing platform has become essential.

If you are hosting an online event and looking for the perfect virtual conference platform, you have come to the right place. We will discuss the various things you must consider before choosing a video conferencing platform.

But before we discuss that, let’s understand the concept of videoconferencing services and what they entail.

What is a Video Conferencing Service?

Video conferencing services enable you to connect with others through an HD video feed without any restrictions on geographical location. Unlike phone conferencing, video conferencing allows you to see others almost like you are physically meeting face-to-face.

These video conferencing services can be accessed from various devices like smartphones, desktops, and laptops. Apart from devices, you can also use video conferencing services in conference rooms as well. All you have to do is set up the camera, microphone, and speakers to enable proper communication.

With video conferencing services, the host controls the meeting and can decide who will talk, who can come on video, and who will share their screen.

What Must Have Features In A Virtual Conference Platform?

Whether you are hosting an online event or a small meeting with your remote clients, there is always a reason to use a virtual conference platform. With various options in the market, choosing the right video conferencing platform for your company can seem daunting.

We are here to help make it easy for you. Here are the factors you must consider when choosing a video conferencing platform for your next online event.

#1 Understand Your Video Conferencing Requirements

Assess whether you require video conferencing software for brief individual sessions or for longer meetings with clients or vendors. This consideration is crucial in determining if a more budget-friendly platform with limited meeting durations and basic features might suffice for your needs. Additionally, deciding on the necessity for functionalities like screen-sharing or webinar capabilities will further refine your options.

#2 The Platform Is Easy To Use

This platform acts as the virtual hub where your attendees, speakers, and exhibitors will connect and interact during your online event. It’s essentially the digital counterpart of a traditional event venue.

As the host, your goal is to choose a platform that’s straightforward to set up and easy for everyone to navigate. Ensuring the platform has a clean and intuitive interface is vital, as this greatly influences the overall event experience.

Remember, every participant will spend their time on this platform, so it’s crucial to eliminate any potential technical glitches that might occur. Engaging an audience online is a unique challenge, especially for free events, and you want to avoid any barriers to participation.

The transition between different event segments should be fluid and intuitive. Also, given the variety of devices people might use to access your event, it’s important to ensure a consistent experience across all types of screens.

#2 The Platform Can Be Customised According to the Requirements

Your goal is to ensure your virtual event effectively highlights your brand’s offerings. Despite being hosted online, your event doesn’t have to lack engagement or excitement.

Professional conference organisers in UK often select the right virtual event platform to create an engaging experience that makes their audience feel as if they are physically present. This gives a strong connection with their brand even in a remote setting.

Your chosen platform must offer various customisation options to convey your event’s purpose clearly. For instance, the visual and interactive elements of a medical conference will significantly differ from those of a gaming event. As soon as attendees access your virtual space, it should be immediately apparent to them what type of event they are entering.

It’s important to explore the platform’s customisation features, as these will play a crucial role in how effectively you can present your brand to your audience.

#3 The Platform Has Various Interactivity and Engagement Tools

Interactivity and engagement help passive viewers become active participants. Here’s a closer look at these tools and how they can elevate your online event:

Q&A Sessions: This feature allows attendees to present questions in real-time, making them feel heard and valued. It is almost like having a physical conversation rather than just listening to a lecture.

Polls and Surveys: These are not only interactive but also provide instant feedback or opinions from your attendees. This can guide the flow of the event, making adjustments in real time to better suit the audience’s preferences or interests.

Live Chat and Social Feeds: A live chat feature or integrated social media feed allows attendees to comment, ask questions, and engage with each other throughout the event. It keeps the conversation flowing and builds a sense of community among participants.

#4 The Platform is Scalable

Here, we’re discussing the platform’s capacity to adapt seamlessly to various event sizes.

This is a critical aspect to consider, as the ability of your chosen platform to scale affects not just the performance of the event but also the user experience for each attendee.

Here’s a more in-depth look at why professional conference organisers in UK opt for scaleable virtual conference platforms:

A scalable platform can smoothly handle an increasing number of participants. It makes sure that everyone has a stable and responsive experience, regardless of event size.

This means the platform is flexible enough to cater to a wide range of event formats and offer consistent quality across the board.

Even at peak attendance, a scalable platform keeps the event running smoothly without technical disruptions.

Scalable platforms often have flexible pricing, allowing organisations to pay based on their actual usage, which can be more economical.

#5 The Platform Can Integrate Other Digital Tools

Integration capabilities of a virtual event platform refer to its ability to seamlessly connect with other essential tools you use, such as your CRM system or email marketing software.

It’s like ensuring your event platform and other apps speak the same language, streamlining your event management process.

Here’s why it’s important:

Direct connections between your event platform and tools like CRM eliminate manual data entry, automate attendee information flow and save time.

When you integrate your online video conferencing toll with email marketing, it enables you to send personalised attendee communications. This improves engagement by sending relevant information based on their interests or actions.

Linking with analytics tools offers real-time data on attendee behaviour and event performance.

Integration with social media can increase your event’s visibility and attendee interaction.

Final Words

Picking the perfect virtual conference platform means happier attendees, smoother running, and a more successful event that speaks volumes about your brand.

So, if you’re feeling overwhelmed by all the options, why not get in touch with a professional?

Professional conference organisers in the UK have seen it all and can help you navigate the choices, ensuring your event is everything you envisioned and more.

Don’t hesitate to contact them and start planning your next virtual gathering with an expert by your side.