American Furniture Warehouse Funds Katy ISD Teacher Grants

Annual $chool Rewards Program supports Katy ISD Education Foundation

(Katy, TX) – American Furniture Warehouse recently signaled its support of Katy ISD teachers by contributing significantly to the Katy ISD Education Foundation’s Inspiring Imagination teacher grant program. This year’s donation of $28,120 brings AFW’s three-year total contribution to more than $100,000, making them a leading Katy ISD Education Foundation supporter. “Our vision for The Katy ISD Education Foundation has always been to unite our community in making targeted investments in Katy ISD schools, the primary focus of which is our teacher grant program. AFW’s donation will positively impact the number of grants we award to Katy ISD teachers this spring and will benefit Katy ISD students for generations. We applaud AFW’s commitment to the Katy community and are grateful for their partnership with us,” says Matt Schomburg, Katy ISD Education Foundation board president.

The Katy ISD Education Foundation has awarded over $3.5 million in grants to Katy ISD teachers over the past 12 years, impacting students in classrooms all around the district. AFW’s $chool Rewards Program donates a percentage of each purchase to the Education Foundation whenever the Foundation is mentioned by the customer. Rewards accumulate throughout the year with the total donation made each fall. “Supporting schools and education is one of the best ways to help aid in positive changes in our communities. We are appreciative to be partnered with Katy ISD.” Jake Jabs, Founder and CEO of American Furniture Warehouse

About American Furniture Warehouse – American Furniture Warehouse has expanded into a sixteen-store operation that includes 10 stores in Colorado, 3 stores in Arizona, and 3 stores in Texas, and has experienced a remarkable growth trend over the years. Today, American Furniture Warehouse is one of the top retail furniture companies in the U.S. and one of the largest privately held businesses in Colorado.

About the Katy ISD Education Foundation – The Katy ISD Education Foundation unites people and companies with big hearts and a big belief in Katy ISD teachers and students to provide unprecedented opportunities for both. To join us in helping extraordinary teachers create extraordinary classroom experiences visit katyisdeducationfoundation.org. The Katy ISD Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit for which contributions are deductible to the extent allowed by law.

American Furniture Warehouse and Katy ISD Education Foundation representatives celebrate the company’s record-setting gift supporting the Foundation’s Inspiring Imagination teacher grant program. Pictures from l to r: Janet Theis, Katy ISD Education Foundation; Jacob Colby, AFW Facilities Manager; Susi Jackson, Katy ISD Education Foundation; and Lane Pate, Store Manager.