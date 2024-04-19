AMAZING PLACE DEDICATES NEW CAMPUS IN KATY

What: Yesterday, April 17, Amazing Place (www.amazingplacehouston.org) dedicated its second campus, Amazing Place West, in Katy at 621 Circle deMatel. The facility will greatly expand its services in the greater Houston area to provide an evidence-based Day Program for those diagnosed with mild to moderate dementia, as well as dementia expertise, education, and resources for family members and for those interested in brain health.

Amazing Place leadership, volunteers and faith care partners present for the dedication included Tracey Brown, Suzanne Weatherall, Ramsey Howell, Steve Cumley, Vicki Keiser, Hal Sharp, Mike Pelton, Tres Cochran, Greg Funderburk and Alex Large. Three sacred symbols- a handmade gold-leaf dove, cross and heart- were laid into the foundation and blessed by Alex Large of Church of the Holy Apostles.

The new campus will include an 18,933 square foot facility with an art studio, library, courtyard, family conference and activity rooms, a non-denominational chapel and covered community lawn with a pavilion. Spring 2025 is the anticipated opening of the new location.

Who: For 28 years, Amazing Place (www.amazingplacehouston.org) has helped families face the challenges of dementia and Alzheimer’s. Working hand-in-hand with the faith and healthcare communities, the nonprofit takes a multidisciplinary approach, with most programs offered free-of-charge and many offered virtually as well as in-person.

Why: An estimated 6.9 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. After age 65 one in five women and one in 11 men are diagnosed with dementia. More than eleven million Americans provide unpaid care for those with dementia. However, research shows that about 50% of dementia cases can be prevented with lifestyle changes beginning in mid-life or earlier.

Quote: “The dedication of our new campus is a dream come true,” says Amazing Place Executive Director Tracey Brown. “While we have had a presence in west Houston for years, this new facility expands our ability to serve the number of individuals facing the challenges of dementia. We have been so welcomed by the Katy community and look forward to actively supporting our new neighbors.”