TDLR Safeguards Consumers With Online List of Revoked Licenses, Administrative Penalties

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) maintains a database of ALL violations that resulted in administrative orders during the past two years – including penalties and license revocations and suspensions, as well as people who have been issued cease and desist orders because of unlicensed activity.

TDLR issued a cease-and-desist order against Dee Thai Feet LLC in Plano for operating a massage establishment without a massage establishment license.

The most recent license revocations include:

A massage therapist license in Killeen was revoked and the therapist was assessed an administrative penalty of $10,000 for operating a massage establishment without an establishment license; failing to provide an initial consultation document to each client before the first massage therapy session and obtain the client signature on the consultation document; engaging in sexual contact with a client during a session; and failing to provide appropriate draping and treatment services to protect the client’s safety, comfort and privacy.

A massage establishment license in Plano was revoked for allowing an employee to engage in sexual contact in the establishment; employing an unlicensed individual to perform massage therapy services; and failing to post in plain sight the license of each massage therapist practicing at the establishment. The establishment also was assessed an administrative assessment of $6,750.

A massage therapist license in Houston was revoked and the therapist was assessed an administrative penalty of $10,000 for engaging in sexual contact with a client during a session; and for practicing massage therapy in clothing designed to arouse or gratify sexual desire of an individual.

A massage therapist license in Dallas was revoked and the therapist was assessed an $8,000 administrative penalty for engaging in sexual contact during a session with a client and failing to provide appropriate draping and treatment services to protect the client's safety, comfort and privacy.

A massage establishment license and massage therapist license in Lewisville were revoked for allowing an employee to engage in sexual contact in the establishment; failing to provide appropriate draping and treatment services to protect the client's safety, comfort and privacy; failing to cooperate with a TDLR investigation and misrepresenting facts; failing to obtain a signature of a client on a treatment document; failing to provide an initial consultation before the first massage therapy session; and failing to maintain and secure initial consultation documents, session notes and billing records for each client. The establishment owner and massage therapist were assessed an administrative penalty of $14,250.

A massage therapist license in El Paso was revoked for engaging in sexual contact during a session with a client. The massage therapist agreed to a lifetime ban from future employment in the massage therapy industry in Texas as a massage therapist, owner, co-owner, or operator of a massage establishment.

A massage therapist license in Lewisville was revoked and the licensee was assessed an administrative penalty of $2,500 for engaging in sexual contact during a session with a client.

A massage establishment license in Cypress was revoked by rule of law, and the establishment owner voluntarily surrendered the license after the licensee's employee pled guilty to and was convicted of Indecent Assault for an incident at the establishment.

A massage therapist license in Fort Worth was revoked for engaging in sexual contact during a session with a client.

A massage therapist license in Fort Worth was revoked for engaging in sexual contact during a session with a client. The massage therapist also was assessed an administrative penalty of $5,000.

Checking whether someone is licensed is an important part of determining whether to allow that person to provide a service or whether to allow them into your home. Hiring someone who’s properly licensed is important because it ensures:

they have undergone a criminal background check; and

in many cases, they have had training, passed examinations, and completed continuing education covering important rules and regulations.

Most licensees are happy to provide their license number. If they’re reluctant to share it with you…that might be a clue.

Report unlicensed activity or file a complaint.

