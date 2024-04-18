Sen. Cruz Condemns Democrats Over Refusal to Hold Impeachment Trial for DHS Secretary Mayorkas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Constitution, today condemned Senate Democrats for ignoring the Constitution and over 200 years of precedent by refusing to hold an impeachment trial for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Sen. Cruz said, “It’s the Senate’s duty to hold a court of impeachment when articles of impeachment have been sent from the House of Representatives, but Democrats would rather shirk their responsibility because they don’t want the American people to see the facts. They care more about political clout than exercising oversight to investigate how Alejandro Mayorkas willfully aided and abetted the criminal invasion of the United States.

“I had filed a resolution that allows the Senate to proceed on parallel tracks with the impeachment trial, ensuring the Senate remains constitutionally compliant with precedent. Unsurprisingly, Democrats blocked the effort and revealed their true motives to the American people. Today, I even tried to move the Senate to a closed impeachment session to discuss the constitutionality of the impeachment proceedings. They blocked this because they don’t want a trial and they can’t defend the crisis they caused at our southern border to the American people.”

Read the full text of Sen. Cruz’s resolution here.